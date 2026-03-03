'Masters of the Universe': Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about He-Man's big screen return

Hoping to follow in the lucrative, high-heeled footsteps of "Barbie," another of Mattel's toybox behemoths is preparing for an assault on Hollywood. The original "Masters of the Universe" (MOTU) cartoon was a smash hit in the '80s, and now — many animated reboots and a terrible 1987 movie later — He-Man and the gang are returning to the big screen this summer.

Despite the franchise's decades-spanning success, the story's main location, Eternia, is a seriously weird place. The planet is the setting for an unlikely mix of sci-fi, magic, and fantasy, populated by a bizarre assortment of characters whose origins were usually determined by the out-there whims of toymakers — there really is no other way to explain Snout Spout . They also had a habit of designing their heroes and villains with the gym-ready physiques of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

So, before defender of Castle Grayskull and self-proclaimed "most powerful man in the universe," He-Man faces his bony nemesis Skeletor again, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming sci-fi movie , "Masters of the Universe.

Amazon MGM Studios (in the US and Canada) and Sony Pictures Entertainment (elsewhere) are holding their magic swords aloft for a June 5, 2026, release date in theaters around the world.

While we're yet to receive any confirmation about which streaming platforms "Masters of the Universe" will land on after its theatrical run is done, the fact that it's an Amazon MGM Studios release in the US suggests it'll find its way onto Prime Video at some point.

What is the plot of 'Masters of the Universe'?

There have been numerous iterations of the franchise since Filmation's original "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" cartoon series debuted in 1983 — a thinly veiled commercial for Mattel's existing "MOTU" toy line. But whether they're aimed at kids or older audiences nostalgic for their youth (such as Netflix's sequel series "Revelation"), most versions have had a few key elements in common.

The setting is Eternia, a planet at the center of the universe where science and magic exist side by side. The protector of this world is Prince Adam, the heir to the Eternian throne, who moonlights as a musclebound superhero named He-Man whenever he waves his magic sword in the air and yells, "By the power of Grayskull." It's a good job he's there, too, because skull-faced sorcerer Skeletor is usually hatching some dastardly scheme to take over the planet.

Other key things to know? He-Man's base of operations is Castle Grayskull, the focal point of Eternia's magic, and the obsession of Skeletor, who'd really like to relocate from his own Snake Mountain lair. He-Man is assisted by a ragtag assortment of toy-friendly sidekicks known as the Heroic Warriors; Skeletor's stooges are the similarly imaginatively titled the Evil Warriors.

Like "Masters of the Universe"'s previous foray into live-action territory — a 1987 movie that starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, and proved to be both a critical and commercial disaster — a portion of the new film will be set on Earth. The crucial difference this time is that, despite being completely absent from the '87 adaptation, Prince Adam will have a role to play.

To protect him from the forces of evil, the young Adam has been kept hidden on Earth (his mom's home planet). However, when the exiled prince tracks down a certain magic sword, fabulous secret powers will inevitably be revealed to him — if Skeletor has any sense, he should already be shivering all the way to his bones.

Is there a 'Masters of the Universe' trailer?

For the benefit of Gen Xers and Millennials concerned, this might not be the He-Man they remember. The initial teaser for the trailer went big on '80s nostalgia, which means big CRT TVs, garish leotards, and Technicolor breakfast cereal.

The full trailer followed the next day, on January 22, opening with a scene-setting voiceover from Prince Adam:

"All that stuff that only exists in legends and bedtime stories? Talking tigers. Spaceships. Magical swords that can make a man as mighty as a god. Where I come from… That stuff is real." (Anyone else think his words sound remarkably similar to Rey and Han Solo's exchange in "The Force Awakens" trailers ?)

Adam's human mother, Marlena Glenn, then reveals that she sent him to a place their enemies would never find him (aka Earth), before we're introduced to Adam some 15 years later. He's sporting a cartoon-faithful pink shirt and working in human resources for some unknown corporation when he receives a text message announcing, "I found your sword."

This would appear to be the McGuffin that sets him on his journey back home to Eternia. Indeed, with its "Witness how he became He-Man" messaging, the "Masters of the Universe" trailer sets up the movie as an origin story for the pumped-up hero. But more importantly, it reveals how the filmmakers are transferring the cartoon to live-action, with its teases of Castle Grayskull, Snake Mountain, the sword, various Heroic/Evil Warriors, Eternian capital Eternos, and — of course — bony menace Skeletor.

While it's not entirely cartoon-accurate — purists may lament the fact that He-Man's traditional furry underpants have been replaced by a Roman centurion-style leather skirt — there's clearly a lot of love for the source material.

"Our mission on this was to be as purely faithful to the original '80s animation as we possibly could without it getting distracting or silly," production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas told Empire magazine. "This was a world that needed to be rendered in all its original, wacky, Technicolor madness."

From what we've seen so far, they've more than delivered on the brief.

Who is starring in 'Masters of the Universe'?

Representing Team Heroic Warriors, we have British actor Nicholas Galitzine ("The Idea of You", "Mary & George") donning that famous blond bob as both Prince Adam and He-Man.

He's joined by Camila Mendes ("Riverdale", "Upgraded") as Teela, captain of Eternia's royal guard; Morena Baccarin (" Serenity ", "Homeland") as the Sorceress, guardian of the secrets of Castle Grayskull; and Idris Elba (the MCU, DC ," Star Trek " and "Fast and Furious" star continuing his quest to star in every major franchise in the universe) as inventor and royal advisor Man-at-Arms.

Fans of the original toy line will also no doubt be delighted to see mechanical Roboto (voiced by "Bridesmaids"' Kristen Wiig), hard-punching Fisto ("Atomic Blonde"'s Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), human battering ram Ram-Man (stunt performer Jon Xue Zhang), the back-to-nature Moss Man (stunt performer Stephen Adentan), and the Inspector Gadget-esque Mekaneck (newcomer James Wilkinson).

Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, are played by James Purefoy ("Fisherman's Friends", "Pennyworth") and Charlotte Riley ("Peaky Blinders", "The Peripheral"), respectively.

Don't be surprised if we also hear news of some big-name voice casting for Adam's green tiger BFF Cringer (who transforms into the mighty Battle Cat), and — surely he has to be in the movie — hovering comic relief Orko.

In the Evil Warriors corner, Jared Leto ("Suicide Squad", "Tron: Ares") will get under the skin of Skeletor, while Alison Brie ("Community", "Together") plays Snake Mountain's second-in-command, the nominative determinism-friendly Evil-Lyn.

The rogues' gallery of hench-folk includes Goat Man ("Game of Thrones" Mountain Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), Trap Jaw ("Dodger"'s Sam C Wilson), Tri-Klops ("Supacell"'s Kojo Attah), Spikor (stunt performer James Apps), and Pig Boy (Arun Bassi).

Who is working on 'Masters of the Universe' behind the scenes?

Getting to this point has taken even longer than traveling from here to Eternia; Hollywood has been doing its best to get a new "Masters of the Universe" movie off the ground for decades. Most recently, Netflix (currently the streaming home of several He-Man cartoons) spent a reported $30 million developing a film. "The Lost City"'s Adam and Aaron Nee were in line to write and direct, until the streamer abandoned the project in the summer of 2023. The movie found its way to Amazon a few months later.

The man now charged with directing the Eternian adventure is Travis Knight. Knight has some experience of transferring '80s toy franchises to the big screen, having helmed " Transformers " spin-off "Bumblebee". He's also the CEO of stop-motion animation house Laika, where he marshalled the brilliant, Oscar-nominated "Kubo and the Two Strings" to the big screen. "Missing Link" writer/director (and Knight's Laika colleague) Chris Butler was subsequently drafted in to rewrite the Nees' script.

Guy Hendrix Dyas, whose genre credits include "Inception," "Superman Returns," and "X-Men 2," is the "Masters of the Universe" production designer.