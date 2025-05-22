'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow': Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about Kara Zor-El's DCU movie

A portion of the cover for DC Comics' "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow"

For decades, that Big Blue Boy Scout from Krypton known as Superman has been hogging all the limelight and it's high time some other members of the House of El were given their due respect. Yes, we’re talking about Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El, the Man of Steel's blonde-haired cousin who'll soon be headlining her first Hollywood feature film since 1984's "Supergirl" starring Helen Slater.

DC Studios' "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is currently still in production in the UK, but we've compiled all the bits and pieces of intelligence we could gather to bring fans an up-to-date account of the film’s progress. She might live in Superman's broad shadow, but some of that legacy territory might change next year when Kara takes flight in her own big-budget cinematic showcase.

Let's lift off with everything we know about "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow!"

When will "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" be released?

"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is officially slated to be released on July 26, 2026, in IMAX. That could certainly change, as studios often shuffle and shift drop dates in accordance with post-production work, reshoot delays, and sudden appearances of competing movies also choosing that specific date.

However, don’t worry about waiting a whole year, as Supergirl is presumed to be making at least a cameo appearance in director James Gunn’s upcoming "Superman" film that lands in theaters on July 11, 2025.

How to watch Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" will be launching exclusively in theaters when it drops on July 11, 2025.

While we don't have any confirmation at this time, HBO Max is the home of DC when it comes to streaming services, so we'd expect "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" to turn up on the streamer a few months after its debut in theaters.

What is the plot of "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?"

Layered with darker themes than previous presentations of the character, DC Studios' James Gunn has described the film as "above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

The hardcore storyline has been pulled from DC Comics' 8-issue limited series, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," by veteran comics writer Tom King with Brazilian artist Billquis Evely and published from 2021-2022.

Our justice-fueled plot finds Kara Zor-El traversing the galaxy with Krypto the Superdog while celebrating her 21st birthday, when she encounters a noble young alien named Ruthye Marye Knoll, whose father was killed by the violent warrior, Krem of the Yellow Hills. Together, the pair embarks on a "murderous quest for revenge," across the cosmos, which steers Kara into an unexpected path of self-discovery as to her own origins.

When was the Supergirl character initially created?

Supergirl first soared in the bright four-color pages of "Action Comics #252" for a story titled "The Supergirl From Krypton" with a cover date of May 1959. She was conceived by writer Otto Binder and designed by illustrator Al Plastino. Since then, she's had many adventures in her own comic series, as well as appearing in wider DC and Justice League stories.

Supergirl was actually killed off in the comics during the infamous 1985 Crisis on Infinite Earths event, before being brought back in the early 2000s.

Who's in the cast of "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?"

"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" stars "House of the Dragon's" Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. Fans of the "Game of Thrones" prequel spinoff will recall her powerful performance that brought to life the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in that dark fantasy HBO series.

Joining Alcock will be Matthias Schoenaerts as the pirate assassin Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley playing Supergirl's sidekick Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Supergirl's father Zor-El, and Emily Beecham portraying Supergirl's mother Alura In-Ze. It's been widely rumored that Jason Momoa will also make a charismatic DCU appearance as Lobo.

Are there any "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" trailers?

So far, neither Warner Bros. nor DC Studios has offered up any sneak peeks, teasers, or trailers of any kind except for two behind-the-scenes shots released earlier this year.

On Jan. 23, 2025, DC Studios co-head James Gunn shared a set photo of Alcock sitting in a director's chair emblazoned with the Supergirl logo on X with this note: "Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira."

Then on March 31, Gunn teased a second behind-the-scenes photo of Milly Alcock on Instagram, with his star holding the deluxe DC Comics graphic novel collection.

Who are the director, writer, and producers of "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?"

Directed by Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya," "Cruella"), "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is produced by DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran as a major component of their rebooted DCU. It will be the second high-profile tentpole release following this coming summer's "Superman" spectacle.

The script was penned by "The Vampire Diaries"' Ana Nogueira, with contributions by comic book writer Tom King and talented artist Bilquis Evely, whose "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" comic was the foundation for this ambitious new movie.