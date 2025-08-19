"I find your abundance of faith… encouraging." Watch this new trailer for 'Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past' (video)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

With its family-friendly tone, wry humor, geeky callbacks, and hilarious mashup antics featuring multiverse versions of your favorite "Star Wars" characters, Disney+'s "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" was conceived for the 25th anniversary of "Lego Star Wars" and first debuted to much fanfare as a four-piece miniseries on Sept. 13, 2024.

Created by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"), it turned the prime "Star Wars" world backwards and upside-down in the most joyous of ways. Now, a new trailer has dropped for its sequel, "Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past," landing on Disney+ as a four-episode event on Sept. 19, 2025.

The official Disney+ poster for "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past." (Image credit: Disney+)

It's more of the same mixed-up mayhem with the original voice cast returning, plus added surprise guests, to conjure up fresh "Lego Star Wars" magic with names like Gaten Matarazzo (Sig), Tony Revolori (Dev), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), Billy Dee Williams (The Landolorian), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Matt Sloan (Jedi Vader), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), Dan Stevens (Solitus), Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis), Ben Schwartz (Jaxxon), and many others.

As seen in this riotous new trailer, the sequel picks up where the original series left off. Prepare for a fleet of Porg/Purrgil starships, Mega Chewbacca, a villain named Solitus that looks like Darth Revan, Baby Yoda, Spider-Legged Darth Jar Jar, and the lop-eared Lepi, Jaxxon. Yeah, it's going to be a wild ride!

Written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and directed by Chris Buckley, "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past" arrives on Disney+ Sept. 19.