Lego has released a $1,000, 9,023-piece Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Death Star, which dethrones the UCS Millennium Falcon for the most expensive and largest Lego Star Wars set available, but which is best?

Below, we take a look at the size, the design, the features, the price and everything in between for these two behemoths, to determine which is the better set. These two sets are a collector's dream and would be the centerpiece of any collection, but both offer more than what meets the eye, making them great display models with playable options.

UCS Millennium Falcon versus UCS Death Star: Size and Dimensions

Image 1 of 2 The UCS Millennium Falcon is displayed on a table for show of scale. (Image credit: Future) The UCS Death Star is on display as it has impressive size dimensions. (Image credit: Lego)

Since its release in 2017, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon has reigned supreme as the largest and highest piece count Lego Star Wars set on the market. That is, until the UCS Death Star came out in October 2025.

The Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon measures at 8 x 33 x 23 inches (height x length x width) when finished and it comes with 7,541 pieces. These pieces build the model, which is a commanding centerpiece model, thanks to its impressive size, and put together several playable features. It has seven standing legs, so it doesn't need a display stand to be perfectly balanced.

Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon Versus Death Star: Size Millennium Falcon: 8 x 33 x 23 inches, 7,541 pieces, 10 minifigures

Death Star: 28 x 32 x 11 inches, 9,023 pieces, 30 minifigures

If you thought that was impressive, wait until you check out the UCS Death Star. Measuring at 28 x 32 x 11 inches (height x width x depth), it has a larger total area than the Millennium Falcon, and with 9,023 pieces, it comes with nearly 1,500 more pieces. It also comes with 28 more minifigures (38 compared to 10) and the range is more satisfying, with different Luke Skywalkers and Han Solos, as well as Darth Vader, Obi-Wan, The Emperor, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and more.

Image 1 of 2 The Lego Star Wars UCS Death Star is now the largest Lego Star Wars set available. (Image credit: Lego) The Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon was previously the largest Lego Star Wars set available. (Image credit: Future)

If size is important to you, or at least a considerable factor in deciding which is better, then overall, you'd have to go with the UCS Death Star. It literally has more pieces, minifigures and takes up more space. However, we all know that size isn't the only thing to consider in a Lego set, and we'll get into what both sets offer, outside of sheer size alone, below.

UCS Millennium Falcon versus UCS Death Star: Design and Features

If the substance of a Lego set is a key factor in whether or not you get it, then you'll want to take note of what both sets offer. Perhaps surprisingly, then again, maybe not given the price tags, there's more than meets the eye with both sets. While they're both stand-out display models, they do have playable features.

The Millennium Falcon has plenty of movable parts and purpose-built spaces to fit minifigures inside. A lowerable boarding ramp, a concealed canon, removable hull panels, a cockpit with space for four minifigures with a removable canopy, seven standing legs, sensor dishes and laser canons all feature on the exterior.

Other features on the Millennium Falcon include, but are not limited to, an engine room, a hidden floor compartment, escape pod hatches, an engineering console, a fully rotating quad laser canon, a doorway with passageway decoration and more. All of this is included with the stunning detail of the overall look of this model when complete.