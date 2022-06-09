Best Lego Marvel sets 2022

Marvel has become one of the most popular Lego themes in recent years, but what are the best Lego Marvel sets out there? We’re here to help you figure that out.

It’s no easy feat, scouring through all of the Lego Marvel sets available. Currently, there are more than 50 Marvel-themed sets available to buy and if you consider all the sets that have already been and gone, then there’s been hundreds over the years. But it’s not surprising when you consider just how big the Marvel universe has become. From Spider-Man, the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Black Panther, The Eternals – we could go on – there’s an endless amount of franchises, which means an endless amount of possible Lego sets.

Well, we’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to. Here we’ve rounded up the best Lego Marvel sets you can currently buy, and we’ve arranged them into categories separated by price. Whether you’re looking for budget Lego Marvel sets under $50, a mid-range set between $50 and $100, or something at the higher end of the price scale, you’ll find something here.

Best Lego Marvel sets over $100

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Without a doubt, this is one of the finest Lego Marvel ships ever created. With a huge wingspan, an impressive amount of detail, and an included display stand, there’s an awful lot to love.

What’s strange though is that this isn’t an 18+ ‘adults only’ set. Its 14+ age tag puts it somewhere in between a playset and a display set. Honestly, though, it doesn’t really matter: it is absolutely suitable for both. If parents are happy to spend $150 on a playset, this packs in a lot of detail, including internal features and space for minifigures to sit or stand. And as a display set, it’s phenomenal thanks to the level of accuracy. It’s a must for any Marvel or Guardians of the Galaxy fan, and we really hope Lego does more like it in the coming years.

Read our full Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Ship review

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel Daily Bugle Get me pictures of Spider-Man Specifications Price: $299.99/£264.99 Model number: 76178 Pieces: 3,772 Finished item dimensions: 32 x 10.5 x 10.5 inches / 82 x 27 x 27 cm Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + It's huge! + Comes with an incredible 25 minifigures + Packs in so much detail Reasons to avoid - Its size can make it difficult to display - Lots of repetitive sections in the build

You’ve found it: the most expensive Lego Marvel set currently available. At $300, this isn’t a purchase to make lightly… but it’s one you’re most likely not going to be disappointed with. At over 32 inches (82 cm) tall, it towers above most other Lego sets, packing in four stories of detail.

Internally, you’ll find each floor of the Daily Bugle tower packed with cool items like desks, photocopiers, and computers. Outside, it’s full of life thanks to its impressive glass front, eye-catching fire escape and the signage atop the building. Finishing it all off is a traditional NYC taxi cab and no less than 25 minifigures. Including Spider-Ham, Gwen, Mysterio, Venom, Carnage, Dr. Octopus, The Punisher, and more, it really is the ultimate collection for Spider-Man fans.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Art Marvel Studios Iron Man I am Iron Man Specifications Price: $119.99 Model number: 31199 Pieces: 3,167 Finished item dimensions: 15.5 x 15.5 inches / 40 x 40 cm Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Really cool display piece + Multiple configurations Reasons to avoid - You’ll need to purchase three sets to build the largest configuration

Introduced in 2020, Lego’s Art range is something rather different. Instead of building a 3D model, you create a 2D piece of art by placing studs to form an image. Like a Lego mosaic, if you will. What we especially love about them is that they can typically be built in a number of ways. The Lego Art Marvel Studios Iron Man can be configured in three different ways: a portrait of Mark III, Mark LXXXV, or Hulkbuster Mark I. Even better, if you want to splash out to buy three kits, you can combine them to create the ultimate Iron Man wall piece.

The finished pieces of art are great to look at, and the brick-built frame gives it everything you need to attach it to the wall. The Lego Art Marvel Studios Iron Man is great fun to build, too. The image itself is split up into nine smaller squares, making it perfect to build piecemeal, or to get friends and family involved.

Bad news if you’re in the U.K., though: Lego Art Iron Man is officially discontinued, meaning you’re unlikely to find it in official Lego stockists. It’s still out there, though you may have to pay a little more for it from third party sellers.

Best Lego Marvel sets between $50-$100

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel Thor’s Hammer Specifications Price: $99.99/£104.99 Model number: 76209 Pieces: 979 Finished item dimensions: 18 x 11.5 inches / 46 x 29 cm Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + It looks fantastic when built + Huge! Reasons to avoid - A fairly repetitive build - Pricey, particularly in the U.K.

In the U.K., Lego fans have been rather cheated with Thor’s Hammer: it costs more in GBP than it does in USD – even before you consider the exchange rate. As such, it feels a little too expensive, but if you don’t mind the price tag then there’s a rather wonderful set to be had here. Lego Marvel Thor’s Hammer is an authentic replica of Mjolnir – and it looks every bit as impressive as a magical hammer ought to.

There’s a lot of weight to it, for one, and its included base – designed to look like fractured rocks – is a nice touch. The downside is that the nature of the hammer means that it is a fairly repetitive and simple build: repeat the pattern on the handle, then repeat the gray sides of the hammer head. The finished model pays off, though.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Specifications Price: $69.99/£69.99 Model number: 76191 Pieces: 500 Finished item dimensions: 12.5 x 5 x 4 inches / 31 x 13 x 11 cm Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lots of gold bricks + Posable fingers Reasons to avoid - A little pricey

The Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet stands out thanks to the sheer amount of gold bricks used in its construction. They’re typically quite rare in Lego sets, and so the number of them here makes this set an attractive purchase for Lego collectors, regardless of how they feel about Marvel. However, if you are a Marvel fan, you hopefully won’t be disappointed with this replica Infinity Gauntlet, either.

The price tag feels a little high, considering there’s only 590 pieces in the set, but the finished model feels adequately detailed. The Infinity Stones are in there, it comes with a display stand, and, as a fun touch, each of the digits on the gauntlet are poseable. We shouldn’t suggest you make lewd hand gestures, but that’s a thing you can do if you feel so inclined.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel Carnage Specifications Price: $59.99/£54.99 Model number: 76199 Pieces: 546 Finished item dimensions: 7 x 3 x 5 inches / 19 x 9 x 15 cm Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A great representation of Carnage + Neat building techniques Reasons to avoid - Stickers rather than printed bricks

One of several Lego Marvel ‘heads’ to be released, Lego Marvel Carnage is undoubtedly the most fearsome of them all. It stands out thanks to its incredible teeth and wonderfully shaped eyes. Some of the building techniques used are a little tricky, and so even though it’s a fairly quick build, some sections can be frustrating. The finished model is worth it though.

Lego Marvel Carnage comes with a built-in stand, making it perfect for display. And if you happen to have the other Spider-Man villian’s Lego Marvel Venom (opens in new tab) head to sit alongside it, they make a fantastic duo thanks to their similar shapes. It’s just a shame that this one uses stickers, which can be a bit fiddly, rather than printed bricks for the detailing.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

If you’re an Eternals fan, then adding the Lego Marvel Rise of the Domo set to your collection should be an attractive prospect. At 1,040 pieces, this is a sizable set. The Domo ship is of course the focal feature here, but it also packs in lots of extras: there are six minifigures, all with accessories, and two ‘Deviant’ builds.

We love the details on the ship, and it opens up to reveal a full interior. There’s a cockpit, a weapons room, and a laboratory in there, making it a great playset for younger builders. The Deviant figures make a nice enough addition as a playset, but we’d have probably preferred a cheaper price tag for just the ship.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Specifications Price: $69.99/£79.99 Model number: 76192 Pieces: 527 Finished item dimensions: 6 x 12 x 4.5 inches / 16 x 37 x 12 cm Recommended age: 8+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great selection of minifigures + Includes a Thanos big fig Reasons to avoid - Very overpriced - Simple build

As far as value for money on a Lego set goes, Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle has to be one of the worst out there. Particularly in the U.K., where it’s considerably more expensive.

The model itself is very simple as it’s just a two-story building made with large window panels. There’s also a van, which is detailed enough, but it feels like you’re paying a premium for the included minifigures and the Thanos big fig here. Three of the minifigures are exclusive to this set, and it’s also the only set you can currently find Thanos in. When you see that those big figs sell on eBay for up to $40 by themselves (opens in new tab), the price tag makes a little more sense.

Best Lego Marvel sets under $50

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop Specifications Price: $39.99/£34.99 Model number: 76185 Pieces: 355 Finished item dimensions: 3 x 8 x 8 inches / 9 x 22 x 22 cm Recommended age: 7+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great selection of minifigures + Lots of detail Reasons to avoid - A basic build

Despite its simplicity, there’s something about Lego Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop that we love. The set itself is rather basic, consisting of just a few brick walls, but it’s the little details – the workbench, the shelves of weird and wonderful jars, the sofa with a video games controller – that really bring it to life. The cherry on top are the four minifigures included: Spider-Man, AJ, Doctor Strange, and Wong. They’re all excellent, although sadly there is no Ned.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel The Goat Boat Specifications Price: $49.99/£44.99 Model number: 76208 Pieces: 564 Finished item dimensions: 4 x 17 x 4.5 inches / 10 x 43 x 12 cm Recommended age: 8+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A fantastic Viking longboat + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Those goats look a little strange…

For those of us who miss Lego’s short-lived Vikings theme, Lego Marvel The Goat Boat may be the next best thing. A tie-in with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie, it features five minifigures, a Viking-style longship, and two brick-built goats. This is a seriously fun set.

Lego Marvel The Goat Boat is surprisingly sizable, too. The longship, living up to its name, is 17 inches (43 cm) in length, providing a formidable display piece and also plenty of space for youngsters to re-enact scenes upon its deck. We love the included five minifigures – particularly Mighty Thor – but we’re not quite sure about those goats. It’s a shame they’re brick built instead of being nice looking moulded animals – but we do appreciate their printed faces.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

For a $40 set, the size of the Lego Marvel Sanctuary II: Endgame Battle spaceship is rather impressive. Its wingspan of 14 inches (36 cm) makes it feel substantial, and it’s solid enough to withstand younger builders enthusiastically ‘swooshing’ it through the air. In terms of playability, there’s an opening cockpit and a cargo area – perfect for stowing the three minifigures and their accessories.

As a display set though, the Sanctuary II: Endgame Battle lacks some detail, and it’s a shame that it uses stickers rather than printed parts. As you’d expect from a set with only 322 pieces, too, it’s a fairly simple build – though it’s ideal for kids.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel Battle at the Ancient Village Specifications Price: $39.99/£34.99 Model number: 76177 Pieces: 400 Finished item dimensions: 8 x 11 x 4 inches / 22 x 28 x 12 cm Recommended age: 8+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A very cool dragon! + Nice selection of minifigures + Poseable body Reasons to avoid - A rather basic build

Who doesn’t love a Lego dragon? Lego Marvel Battle at the Ancient Village, based on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, doesn’t have much else going for it other than the centrepiece water dragon, but it doesn’t really need it. This formidable beast really looks the part, and its poseable body makes it great for displaying or playing with.

It also comes with four minifigures, two of which (the Death Dealer and Xialing) can only be found in this set. No doubt that’ll be an attractive prospect for adult collectors. We also love that it comes with a stand for easy displaying.

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout Specifications Price: $49.99/£44.99 Model number: 10784 Pieces: 155 Finished item dimensions: 8.5 x 10 inches / 22 x 25 cm Recommended age: 4+ Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun, colorful model + Wonderful minifigures Reasons to avoid - Extremely simple - Pricey

While the bright, bold colors of Lego Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout are undoubtedly eye-catching, be warned that this is a very basic set. As part of Lego’s 4+ range, it’s aimed at the very youngest builders (it’s a step up from Duplo, essentially). Instructions are very simple, and it has more large pieces than usual, making for an easy assembly.

Because of that, its price feels very high for the number of pieces included. Still, the included minifigures are wonderful, and the design of the Spider-Man basketball hoop is a lot of fun.