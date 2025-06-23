The Lego Marvel Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters set is perfect for young builders and fans, and it's now just four cents off its lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Save 20% on the Lego Marvel Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters set, now under $44 and all but its lowest-ever price pre-Prime Day.

We love this set and, following our Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters review, we think it's one of the best Lego Marvel sets available. It's perfect for those aged four and above and is designed for young ones building a set for the first time with bright colors, cool minifigures and larger molds in the bricks for easier building. The instructions are also super easy to follow. If you want to get this set at (essentially) the lowest price it's ever been and not risk stock issues this Prime Day, now is the time to cash in.

Image 1 of 4 The Lego Marvel Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters set is 20% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) (Image credit: Kim Snaith) (Image credit: Kim Snaith) (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer's annual sales event where we usually see large discounts, and Prime members receive exclusive offers across a huge range of products, which often includes Lego sets. Now is a great time to cash in on worthwhile deals, as you don't risk stock issues and fluctuating prices during a sales event. And, while Prime Day will be a four-day event for the first time, this deal is essentially the lowest price we've seen on this set.

But what are you getting for your money? Well, it may only be 193 pieces, but this is a set aimed at those building solo for the first time. The pieces have larger molds for easier building. The pieces are separated into four bags, each with very easy-to-follow instructions and as should be expected with a kids set, the pieces are bright and vibrant and you get a Spider-Man, Iron Man and more minifigures.

Key features: 193 pieces, large molds, five minifigures including Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Iron Man, bright colors and lots of accessories.

Price history: Before today's deal, this set has historically retailed for around $55 and the lowest we had previously seen it was only four cents lower than today's price of $43.99.

Price comparison: Amazon: $43.99 | Walmart: $43.99 | Best Buy: $54.99

Reviews consensus: Built with little ones in mind, it's a simple set but it's fun and eye-catching and even adults can appreciate the minifigures on offer.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Lego Marvel Sets

✅ Buy it if: You have a little one in mind who loves Lego, Marvel or Spider-Man.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an adult and you're not interested in the minifigures; this is definitely a kid's set.

