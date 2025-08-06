Safe from the evil clutches of Thanos, you can pick up the impressive and detailed Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set, which, for the price, has to be one of the best Marvel Lego sets any fan of the franchise could want.

Save 42% on the Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set — was $79.99, now $46.58 at Amazon.

This Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set faithfully recreates one of the most iconic and devastating weapons in the Marvel universe. If you've been mulling over buying one, now is a great time, as this rarely discounted Lego set is currently at one of the lowest prices I've ever seen.

This Lego set is mostly aimed at adult builders and collectors, and the Infinity Gauntlet looks stunning as a timeless display piece. The 590-piece model comes loaded with recognizable details and vibrant colors, an impressive homage to Marvel, capturing the style of the Marvel Studios’ movies, including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and the recently released Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Save $33.41 Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was $79.99 now $46.58 at Amazon It's our top choice as the best Lego Marvel set under $100, and this detailed 590-piece Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191) set is an iconic Lego set. The golden bricked Thanos Gauntlet features movable fingers and vibrant colors resulting in a display piece that will take centre stage in anyones Lego collection. Read our full Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Review.



Image 1 of 4 For a lower priced Lego set, the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet has an array of pleasing details. (Image credit: Future) The Golden bricks on the Infinity Gauntlet are really eye-catching. (Image credit: Future) The Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet has a display stand and information plaque. (Image credit: Future) Poseable fingers add to the impressive level of detail on the Infinity Gauntlet. (Image credit: Future)

What's not to love about the Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set? It stands out thanks to the stunning golden bricks used in its construction. They’re typically quite rare in Lego sets, and so the number of them here makes this set an attractive purchase for Lego collectors, even if you're not a fan of Marvel.

The Infinity Gauntlet appears across the Marvel Universe and is used by galactic warlord Thanos as a way to safely and efficiently use the Infinity Stones. The Infinity Stones are six elemental crystals of great power, used by Thanos in his goal to attempt to wipe out the universe, and they hold predominance over the universe.

If you have an unlimited budget, there's also what we rate as the ultimate Marvel Lego build — the mega-costly Lego Marvel Avengers Tower set, priced at a whopping $499 at Amazon.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key Specs: 12.5 Inches (H) x 4 Inches (D) x 5 Inches (W). Total number of Lego pieces — 590. The model comes with an information plaque and stand, with poseable fingers and Infinity Stone slots.

Product launched: August 2021.

Price history: As one of the most iconic items in the Marvel Universe, the launch price of $79.99 on this Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set has held fairly steady on Amazon since its release. Retail rivals, Target and Walmart, are matching the Amazon price currently, which is the lowest I've seen. Lego is still selling the model at its full MSRP.

Price comparison: Target: $46.99 | Walmart: $46.58 | Lego: $79.99

Review consensus: This set received a 4 out of 5 star review, and although we thought it was expensive at full price, it was still a wonderful addition to any collection, especially with the eye-catching golden bricks. So at this price, it's a great Lego deal. It has also been well-received by fans across the internet and reviewers on Amazon, with an average 4.8 out of 5 star score, from over 11,000 reviews, with 92% of those being 5 stars.

Buy if: You're a Lego collector, a fan of the Marvel Universe or you want an eye-catching, detailed Infinity Gauntlet set.

Don't buy if: You have an unlimited budget and want the best Lego Marvel set available. You might want to consider our top choice — the mega-costly Lego Marvel Avengers Tower set at an incredible $499.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.