The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector rivals some of the best star projectors and some of the best star projectors under $100 on the market, and now it's at its joint-lowest price on Amazon.

Save 20% on the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector when you grab it on Amazon.

We gave the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector five out of five stars in our review, because we were blown away by the quality on offer for the price. It's really well made, it features quality projections and we love its overall look. It also comes with 10 disks, depicting realistic images of space, rather than random star patterns, making it an ideal star projector for kids, too. We already thought it was great value for money, but now that it's on sale for its joint-lowest price, we think this is a great time to buy.

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector: was $50 now $40 at Amazon Save 20% on a star projector that looks like a scientific tool rather than a projector. The projections are clear, vivid and bright. It comes with 10 disks, mostly featuring realistic images of space, it can be angled and focused easily and it's well built. Note: This is the joint-lowest price we've seen for this model.

Image 1 of 5 We gave the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector five out of five stars in our review and it's now 20% off on Amazon. (Image credit: Future)

The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector offers a lot of quality for this price point. It's a small-sized model, but it has a weighty and solid feel, giving it a premium feel and it's ideal for placing on a bedside unit. It sits on a stand with a hinge-base, making it easy to tilt to project on ceilings and walls and it comes with 10 disks, mostly depicting realistic space images, rather than space-themed pictures.

The projections are bright and vivid and you can control the projector by using the buttons on the model itself. It's also easy to focus the images onto a surface using the focus wheel and you get a sleep timer, so you don't have to worry about the projector running through the night.

Key features: 10 disks, solid feel, bright and vivid imagery, sleep timer, hinge-base to tilt easily, easy-to-use focus wheel, LED bulbs

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen this projector retail for between $50 and $60 consistently, while only once before dropping to this price, so this deal is genuine and good value.

Reviews consensus: A sharp star projector that gives even the most expensive options on the market a run for their money. It offers vivid projections of realistic space imagery and is an option worth considering, especially for its price.

Space: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want genuine quality at an affordable price. This is a great option if you want realistic imagery and something that looks cool and feels premium, too.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want one of the most premium models available, in which case you'll want to consider the Sega Toys Homestar Flux.

