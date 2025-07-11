Last chance budget-friendly Prime Day star projector deal — now under $14
We tested the YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights Projector and loved its multifunctionality and near-silent operation — today's your last chance to save 26%.
Today is your last chance to save 26% on a top value for money star projector with one of the best Amazon Prime Day star projector deals.
Get 26% off the YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights star projector, now under $14 and its lowest-ever price.
In our YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights star projector review, we loved it for its value for money, its near-silent operation and its multifunctional ability. It's currently 26% off and under $14 and now is your last chance to nab this deal and any of the last-chance Amazon Prime Day deals as the sales event enters its final hours.
Save 26% on an excellent value for money star projector that has a near-silent motor, a Bluetooth speaker, a sleep timer and a 538 square-foot projection surface.
There's a lot to like about this star projector, especially as it's currently under $14 and a very low-risk purchase for anyone, especially young ones, looking to create an ambience. It features a surprisingly good quality Bluetooth speaker, bright lights, a sleep timer (can be set to 30 or 60 minutes) and there's plenty of customization available. It's controlled via a remote controller and a long USB-A to USB-C cable is included. Given its size, it's well suited to a bedside table and shouldn't have issues reaching a mains outlet.
A sub-$14 price tag is a very low price to pay compared to almost all the competition this star projector faces. It's also your last chance to make the most of this Amazon Prime Day star projector deals as Prime Day is in its final hours.
Key features: Surprisingly good Bluetooth speaker, bright lights, sleep timer, customizable, rotation, decent projection surface, Prime Day deal.
Price history: Before today's deal, we would usually see this star projector retail for between $20 and $30 and this is actually the lowest price we've seen.
Reviews consensus: It's excellent value for money, although there are more premium models available. Given its price tag, it provides quality you would expect to see in more expensive models
Space: ★★★★1/2
✅ Buy it if: You want a value for money Amazon Prime Day star projector deal.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want one of the premium models on the market.
