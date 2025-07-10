Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 is in the works, but its release window is uncertain, which, if you're a fan, could be a little frustrating. The good news is you can scratch your Ahsoka itch with serious discounts on these two Star Wars: Ashoka Black Series Force FX Lightsabers.



You can get Baylan Skoll's lightsaber for $209 and buy Sabine Wren's lightsaber for $137, both at Amazon.

But these lightsabers do more than just glow and they're not toys. They're designed to perfectly mirror the shows' sabers and boast show and movie-accurate FX and lighting effects. Made by Hasbro, we awarded the Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber five stars in our review and you'll get the same standard from these sabers.

Amazon Prime Day is in its third of four days, so if you're looking for the best Prime Day deals, including all and any Prime Day lightsaber deals, you'll have to act soon.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro ) As seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka, these weapons were wielded by opposing Force users. (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Amazon)

These Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsabers aren't designed for frenzied, vigorous play. We need to get that right out of the way. So don't give these to a young child because you may not get them back in working order.

If you're still working your way through Season 1, Sabine Wren is Ahsoka Tano's Jedi apprentice, while Baylan Skoll is the show's lead villain. Naturally, the latter's lightsaber is a menacing red.

However, if you want a fantastic Star Wars:-accurate weapon, these Baylan Skoll and Sabine Wren sabers are just what you need. Like the Darth Vader Black Series Force FX Lightsaber we reviewed, they're 1:1 replicas of their Star Wars: Ahsoka props, with a real metal hilt.

Hit the ignition button and the 'blade' will glow into life, and there are a host of sound effects to add a new dimension to your cosplay. Typically $250 or over, these are a real steal at $209 for Baylan Skoll's and $154 for Sabine Wren's.

Key features: LEDs, effects, ignition button on the hilt, display stand, removable kyber crystal.

Price history: Before today's deal, the Sabine Wren lightsaber blipped to $120 in May, and this all but the lowest price for the Baylen Skoll. These are serious savings on the RRP, and should put these within more Star Wars fans' reach.

Price comparison (Sabine Wren saber): Amazon: $137 | Best Buy: $220

Reviews consensus: We've reviewed several Star Wars Black Series Force FX Lightsabers, such as this Darth Vader Lightsaber and been seriously impressed with their quality, authenticity and features. Both sabers' Amazon reviews are similarly positive.

✅ Buy it if: You're a Star Wars fans who wants an awesome looking. life-size lightsaber for cosplay, light play or display.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're buying for children. These are not toys and likely won't stand up to some serious punishment.

