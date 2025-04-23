Season Two of Star Wars: Andor hit our screens (the first three episodes) on April 22, and the only place to watch the latest episodes of the Star Wars hit is on Disney Plus. The streaming service is home to all things Star Wars and you'll find every Star Wars movie and series including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the entire Skywalker Saga.

Get a Disney Plus and Hulu bundle subscription for just $10.99 a month.

Right now, Disney Plus is offering one of the best streaming deals around with a huge 44% discount on the standard price of a Disney Plus and Hulu bundle. You can save up to 46% with their bundle options, by including ESPN+.

For less than the price of your morning coffee and a bagel or two, you'll get access (with ads) to both Disney Plus and Hulu, two of the best streaming services that feature thousands of movies, box sets and all your favorite sci-fi series and films.

Disney Plus and Hulu Duo Basic Bundle: was $19 now $10.99 at Disney+ Save 44% by subscribing to the Disney Plus and Hulu Basic Duo Bundle. You'll get some ads, but Disney Plus is the home of Star Wars so you'll find all the classic films including A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, plus all the latest Star Wars series like Andor, Season Two. Hulu has plenty of great sci-fi content too, like Futurama, Rick and Morty, Alien: Romulus and Another Earth.

Image 1 of 3 Disney Plus has Andor, and all other Star Wars movies and TV series available to stream. (Image credit: Disney+) You can watch all of Rick and Morty on Hulu. (Image credit: Warner Bros) Disney Plus is the home of all Marvel Studios movies and TV series, including Loki. (Image credit: Marvel)

It's not just Star Wars and Marvel to be enjoyed with Disney Plus or Hulu there's something for almost every taste and if you've never been a subscriber before or returning after a break, then this streaming deal bundle is worth grabbing fast.

Both services are fantastic choices for fans of sci-fi, with new content being added regularly including Alien: Earth, the upcoming Alien TV series, which will be available to stream on Hulu. You also get access to Disney's huge library of original content and animated classics from them and Pixar.

For sports fans you can also access the ESPN+ offerings by signing up for the Disney Plus, Huku and ESPN+ bundle for $16.99 — which is a 42% saving over the usual cost of signing up to all three services. ESPN+ has a wide variety of live sports, original shows, and on-demand content, including NFL, NHL, MLB, and PGA Tour golf as well as various international soccer leagues.

You can browse all of our streaming deals on our hub page, but we think this is one of the best deals out there.

Key features: All Star Wars films and series plus hundreds of movies and box sets, including lots of sci-fi content.

Price history: We recently saw an incredible deal on the Duo Basic bundle, being offered for just $2.99 a month. If you missed out on that, this bundle price is still great value for money when compared to signing up individually to each service.

Consensus: We love both Disney Plus and Hulu, and if you're a sci-fi fan, Disney, in particular, is hard to beat. The Disney-owned content alone makes it worth the asking price but there's still a whole catalog of great content to scroll through. On Hulu, you have another huge library to choose from, and they have big sci-fi titles in their collection.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want unlimited access to Star Wars and Marvel IPs, along with hundreds of other sci-fi box sets and movies.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't watch much TV. But then, you probably wouldn't consider any streaming deal if that were the case.

