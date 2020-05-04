Disney Plus drops epic 'Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' trailer for May the Fourth

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" arrives on Disney Plus for Star Wars Day today (May 4), putting all nine films from the Skywalker saga in one place for fans and yes, there is a trailer.

To celebrate May the Fourth, Disney Plus unveiled an epic "Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" video to mark the space opera's 43-year legacy. The 1-minute, 37-second trailer shows iconic scenes from the trilogy of "Star Wars" trilogies, starting with "A New Hope" and running through "Rise of Skywalker."

"I want to learn the ways of the Force and become a Jedi like my father," says a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in 1977's "A New Hope", kicking off a series of scenes from the "Star Wars" films.

Harrison Ford's older Han Solo from 2015's "The Force Awakens" caps the trailer in true form:.

"The Force, the Jedi ... it's all true," Solo says.

Disney released "The Rise of Skywalker" on its Disney Plus subscription service two months early to complete the Skywalker saga of films in time for Star Wars Day, a fan celebration of the science fiction franchise.

"With Disney+ the Force is with you always," the Skywalker saga trailer states.

Disney Plus is also marking the event with the release of an eight-part documentary on the making of "The Mandalorian," the first of a series of "Star Wars" television shows on the service. The finale of Disney Plus' final season of the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" series also drops on the service today, as does a collection of concept art from the film franchise.

