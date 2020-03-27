The best Disney Plus movies and shows for space fans: Star Wars, sci-fi and more

As we all search for things to do while stuck in our homes, know that Disney Plus has many, many hours of content for space nerds to enjoy.

Whether you're a science fiction fan, a science geek or somebody who wants to learn more about the "Star Wars" universe, here is a list of movies, documentaries and television shows you can enjoy.

Related: Space projects for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus outbreak

Want to try Disney Plus? Sign up for a 7-day free trial here

Star Wars

Now is a perfect time to catch up on any "Star Wars" series or movies that you might have missed. Note that the list below has most of the content, although it does not separate out various "Star Wars" shorts based on several series. The viewing order is up to you; most people begin with watching the main Hollywood movies (roughly a dozen films) before branching into the TV series.

The Mandalorian

This new series by Jon Favreau follows the adventures of a bounty hunter, five years after "Return of the Jedi" and 25 years before "The Force Awakens." Season 1 aired in 2019, and season 2 is in the works!

Related: Who is Baby Yoda? The Mandalorian’s breakout character explained

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

This animated series explores the timeline between "Episode II" and "Episode III." It began in 2008 and Season 7 was just released in 2020.

Related: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final season trailer, debut date revealed

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Resistance

This two-season series ended just a couple of months ago, airing between 2018 and 2020. Here we look at the adventures of Kazuda Xiono, a pilot of the New Republic who is spying on the First Order before and during the sequel trilogy (Episodes VII through IX).

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Star Wars Episodes I–VIII

Follow the adventures of the Skywalker family through several generations. Note that the latest movie from 2019, "Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker" is not available yet.

Related: How to watch the 'Star Wars' movies in order

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

This 2016 Hollywood film follows a small group of rebels trying to steal the plans for the Death Star, just before the events of "Episode IV: A New Hope."

Review: Rogue One, maybe the best 'Star Wars Story' ever (no spoilers)

(Image credit: Jonathan Olley © 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

This 2018 Hollywood film explores the backstory of Han Solo, about 10 years before the events of "Episode IV: A New Hope."

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Rebels

This four-season animated series from 2012 to 2016, once again set before the events of "Episode IV: A New Hope," shows the adventures of rebels spying on the Galactic Empire.

(Image credit: Disney XD)

Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles

This is a very short two-season series from 2013 to 2014 that stars, you guessed it, Jedi master Yoda back when he was sparring against Darth Sidious.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales

"Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales" is an animated mini-series from 2015 set just after "Episode VI: Return of the Jedi." It follows the memories of the famous droids, C-3PO and R2-D2, as they recount their exploits from the Clone Wars and previous adventures.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

This comedic 2016 film is set just before the events of "Episode VII: The Force Awakens." This series has fun meetups between characters of the original series (Episodes IV through VI) and the newest series (Episodes VII through IX).

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

This 2016-2017 animated series is set between "Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" and "Episode VI: Return of the Jedi." You'll follow a family of three siblings who salvage and sell ship parts, with the assistance of a battle droid, R0-GR.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars: All-Stars

This fun mini-series from 2018 pairs classic "Star Wars" characters from the original series, with newer characters. It's good to watch after you're familiar with at least the prequel (Episodes I through III) and original (Episodes IV through VI) series.

(Image credit: Lego)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

This cute crossover episode from 2014 isn't part of the "Star Wars" canon, but it does give an amusing retelling of "Episode IV: A New Hope" with Phineas and Ferb speaking with the "Star Wars" characters.

(Image credit: Disney XD)

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny

"Star Wars: Forces of Destiny" is an alternative take on the "Star Wars" universe, featuring female characters from several eras of the universe. It aired in 2017 and 2018.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Empire of Dreams

The 2004 documentary "Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy" talks about the making of the original "Star Wars" trilogy (Episodes IV through VI) and how these movies affected popular culture.

Marvel's 'Avengers' and more

Marvel has a lot of properties that touch on space, but the most famous ones are "Fantastic Four" and "Guardians of the Galaxy." "Guardians" is part of the universe of "The Avengers". That universe is vast and complicated, so much so that you'll probably want to dig into the adventures of other Avengers. But if you want to focus on the space-y movies, here's a short list.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

A young man named Peter Quill confronts his past as an Earthling while helping several alien criminals with stealing an alien artifact. You can watch this movie before watching any of the other "Avengers" films.

Related: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Groot and Rocket inspire space station science contest



(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

We won't dive too deeply into the plot, as it follows immediately after the events of the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie. Just know that again, you can watch it without seeing any other "Avengers" films.

Review: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' goes a little backward, but keeps MCU winning streak alive

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Infinity War

You'll likely want to check out the main "Avengers" storyline of movies — at the very least — before watching this film. (So that would mean, "The Avengers" from 2012 and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" from 2015.). This is part one of an epic battle between the forces of good and evil, with the Guardians of the Galaxy swooping in after they receive a distress call from Thor's Asgardian ship.

Review: 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Avengers: Endgame

This movie follows immediately after the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," so we'll just leave it at that to avoid spoilers.

Review: 'Avengers: Endgame' is epic, surprising, satisfying ... and impossible to review

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

You can safely watch this entire, animated 77-episode series without crashing into any spoilers in the main movies, as this is set entirely separate from the Hollywood series. But you'll recognize many of the same characters and the series starts with about the same premise, with Quill uniting with other characters to wreak universal havoc. Disney also has some shorts from the series, listed separately in Disney Plus.

(Image credit: Disney XD)

Rocket & Groot

A cute animated mini-series following the adventures of two popular non-human characters, Rocket and Groot, who know each other well even before the adventures portrayed in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

(Image credit: Disney XD)

Silver Surfer

This series is a departure from the Avengers plot line and actually takes place decades before the recent Hollywood movies. It explores the adventures of the Silver Surfer, who is charged to protect Earth from evil forces. It also does not really discuss the "Fantastic Four" universe of which Silver Surfer is a part.

(Image credit: Fox Kids Network)

Fantastic Four (animated series)

This animated series shows four people transformed into superheroes in space through a cosmic accident, and must decide what to do with these new powers.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Television)

"Fantastic Four" (film)

In this 2005 film, four superheroes must overcome a disaster in space and figure out how to reconcile their differences to defeat Dr. Doom.

(Image credit: Kerry Hayes/Fox)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

"Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" is a sequel to the 2005 film. It features the Silver Surfer coming to Earth.

(Image credit: WETA/Fox)

Fant4stic

This is a reboot of the series, showing four superheroes uniting and putting their powers together to save Earth.

(Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Fox)

Disney space movies

These movies would be great to share with young kids, if you have any in the house.

The Black Hole

In 1979, Disney released an icon of science fiction with the film "The Black Hole." In this space opera (which greatly influenced Space.com's editor-in-chief Tariq Malik), the crew of the research ship USS Palamino is returning to Earth when they discover the USS Cygnus, a massive ship thought lost, near a black hole. Adventure and robots follow. The film stars Yvette Mimieux, Anthony Perkins, Maximilian Schell and Ernest Borgnine among others. Roddy McDowell voices the robot V.I.N.C.E.N.T. with Slim Pickens as the robot Old B.O.B. It's a classic!

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Cat From Outer Space

Cat lovers will enjoy this 1978 film, which features themes such as aliens and how cats are able to repair broken space equipment. Meow!

(Image credit: Everett Collection)

Space Buddies

In one of the cutest space movies ever, a group of dogs hitch a ride into space because they do not want to be separated from their loved ones.

(Image credit: Disney)

Miles from Tomorrowland

This series follows the adventures of the Castillo family, who work for the Tomorrowland Transit Authority in the 2500s. Miles and his family regularly visit planets in the series, just like in old episodes of "Star Trek".

Related: 'Miles From Tomorrowland' fuses Space science and fun

(Image credit: Disney Junior)

Tomorrowland

This science-fiction film has some light references to NASA and an alternate universe known as "Tomorrowland." Notably, characters doing things in Tomorrowland find the effects of their actions resonating in their own universe.

Related: 'Tomorrowland' draws inspiration from NASA's past and future

(Image credit: Disney)

Documentaries from Nat Geo (and more)

Most of the documentaries below come from National Geographic, except for "Aliens of the Deep" (which originally aired in IMAX.)

Aliens of the Deep

Filmmaker James Cameron joins NASA scientists and marine biologists to look at hydrothermal vents in the ocean. Some scientists think these vents are similar to life-friendly environments on other worlds.

(Image credit: Everett Collection)

Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity

Tag along with two famous NASA rovers that made it to the Red Planet and showed investigators how water flowed on Mars in the ancient past.

(Image credit: National Geographic)

Mars Inside Space (2018)

This documentary follows the adventures of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which for decades has been reaching for the Red Planet while building reusable rockets.

(Image credit: National Geographic)

One Strange Rock (2018)

Featuring the voices of several astronauts — such as NASA's Mae Jemison and Canada's Chris Hadfield — the documentary talks about what makes our planet so unique.

Related: Earth stars in Nat Geo Channel's 'One Strange Rock' (astronauts, too!)

You can sign up for Disney Plus here. After the 7-day free trial, a subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for an annual subscription.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.