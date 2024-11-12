Disney+ announces official 'Andor' Season 2 premiere date and teases TIE fighter heist

"Andor" is coming back in just five months.

The sensational "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" spinoff series debuted on Disney+ in 2022 and was given high praise by both discriminating critics and avid fans for its intelligent storytelling and compelling performances. "Andor" fills in the backstory of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor character some five years prior to the events of director Gareth Edwards' fateful 2016 prequel to "Star Wars: A New Hope."

And at this past weekend during the inaugural D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Brazil, the show's amusing droid B2MO appeared onstage chattering in Portuguese to announce that "Andor: A Star Wars Story" Season 2 will premiere April 22, 2025.

Disney+ also released a new teaser for "Andor" Season 2 on Nov. 12 as part of a larger video highlighting new releases for 2025. In it, we see Cassian Andor steal a TIE Interceptor and being told to "think like a leader."

Coming In 2025 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Co-starring Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Alan Tudyk as the ex-security droid K-2S0, the 12-episode first season of"Andor" revealed how the titular character was recruited by the Rebel Alliance to become a pivotal spy in the battle against the evil Galactic Empire before his demise on Scarif after procuring the secret Death Star blueprints. Also added for a return to the franchise are Jimmy Smits' Bail Organa and Ian McDiarmid's Emperor Palpatine.

"Rogue One" co-screenwriter Tony Gilroy is the series mastermind and showrunner again for Season 2 as "Andor" fulfills his destiny, and now we know exactly when we'll see that sad saga conclude. The sophomore outing was originally slated for a late 2024 unwrapping until the Writers Guild Strike and a schedule of necessary reshoots quickly sabotaged those well-laid plans.

Within the five-year, pre-"Rogue One" timeline explored, Season 1 represented a single year in Cassian Andor's perilous journey. Season 2 unspools as four individual three-episode story arcs, each one encompassing a single year amid the remaining four years before the daring heist narrative of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back in August at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, it was confirmed via a behind-the-scenes video that Ben Mendelsohn was confirmed for Season 2 in a role that will resurrect Director Orson Krennic from "Rogue One."

"If you know your ending, it really helps," said Gilroy at last year's Star Wars Celebration in London. "We know exactly where we’re going. You know what you have to deliver emotionally and what the story has to do. It's a decision borne of survival, but it's good for us creatively."