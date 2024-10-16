Everything we know about Andor Season 2: release window, plot, cast & more

Star Wars: Andor wowed hardcore fans and casual viewers alike with a suspenseful first season that knew when to keep things quiet and when to go big. Now, we're eagerly awaiting its second (and final) season. Here's everything we know about Andor season two so far.

Disney and Lucasfilm's plans for Star Wars TV shows are ambitious and far-reaching: so far, they include The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew. They're all building towards an event movie set in the New Republic era to be released in cinemas... eventually, but not before The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in 2026. Set in other eras, meanwhile, we've also received series such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, or The Acolyte. But that's just the live-action side of things, as animated shows have flourished in recent years too.

If you haven't watched the first season of Andor yet (you really should), be aware that there'll be spoilers moving forward. Andor is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which itself was a prequel to A New Hope — the very first Star Wars movie. You might think it couldn't possibly pack too many surprises, but Andor mostly deals with new characters, worlds, and events. It's about how the Rebellion we met in the original Star Wars and Rogue One came to be, and carries the tone of a gritty spy/political thriller.

Originally, Andor season 2 was expected to arrive during the second half of 2024, probably around the same time season 1 premiered (September), but 2023's lengthy SAG-AFTRA strike stopped the production, which was later restarted in early 2024.

Disney Plus and Star Wars' complete 2025 plans have yet to be publicly announced, but we aren't expecting to see Andor season 2 before spring 2025, with the summer being a very likely window too.

How to watch Andor season 2 online

Like everything Star Wars, Andor season 2 will be available exclusively on Disney Plus alongside season 1 and the other Star Wars shows which we've mentioned. If you're not currently signed up to Disney's streaming platform, there are some bundle offers below that are worth checking out for our US readers.

What is the plot of Andor season 2?

Andor season 1 takes place roughly five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope. The idea is that season 2 will cover the next four years with three-episode arcs for each one, making the total 12 episodes (24 when combined with season 1). This will also be the show’s final season, as the original five-season plan they had initially envisioned was turned into a tighter narrative that covered the same main story beats.

At the end of season 1, there was a major civilian uprising against the Empire on Ferrix, the planet where Cassian Andor had grown up, following Maarva Andor’s death. All the plot threads of the season and character groups collided there, except for Mon Mothma, the senator from Chandrila (soon to become Rebel leader) who’d been secretly funding proto-Rebel operations.

With the spark of Rebellion now threatening to slowly undo everything the Empire has done, it’s reasonable to expect that things will get even darker, with the Imperials being more oppressive and trying to snuff out any resistance groups before they grow larger. Cassian Andor is now fully on board with Luthen Rael’s daring operations, and we’ve learned from set pictures and videos that his path will cross with Mon Mothma’s soon.

We mustn’t forget about other major season 1 players either, namely Syril Karn and Dedra Meero, whose relationship will surely be difficult as they try to hunt down the Rebels on their own. We might also meet more familiar faces from A New Hope and the Star Wars Rebels animated series as the Rebel Alliance gets closer and closer to the bigger faction that we saw on Yavin IV. Cassian, Luthen, and his close allies aren’t the only ones trying to fight against the Empire. And of course, let’s not forget about that final Death Star tease in season 1 as the series approaches the early moments of Rogue One...

Andor season 2 trailers

Though some leaked footage from the last Star Wars Celebration made its way online, Disney and Lucasfilm haven't released official trailers or previews for Andor season 2 yet, and it'll be a while before we see anything coming from the official channels.

We aren't expecting promotional material to start coming in until the start of 2025 at the earliest. We'll be updating this article as soon as the first-look footage that is officially released online hits.

Andor season 2 cast

Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Kyle Soller (Syril Karn), Stellan Skarsgård (Luthen Rael), Denise Gough (Dedra Meero), and Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma) are confirmed to be returning for season 2 as the main players of the show. Ben Mendelsohn (Orson Krennic) and Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) are in too; the former is reprising his role from Rogue One.

While we don’t have confirmation yet, it's very likely that we haven't seen the last of Varada Sethu (Cinta Kaz), Faye Marsay (Vel Sartha), Anton Lesser (Major Partagaz), Elizabeth Dulau (Kleya Marki), Joplin Sibtain (Brasso), Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera), and Robert Emms (Lonni Jung), among others.

Fans are also expecting to see more familiar faces as the story gets closer to the events of Rogue One and A New Hope. Two potential returning actors are Jimmy Smits (Bail Organa) and Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine). Even wilder cameos could include Darth Vader, Grand Moff Tarkin, and characters from the Star Wars Rebels series, but we aren't that confident about those.

Andor season 2 directors, writers, and crew

Andor season 2 will be split between three directors: Ariel Kleiman (Yellowjackets), Janus Metz (ZeroZeroZero), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Narcos: Mexico).