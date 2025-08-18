Think you know our solar system's dwarf planets? Test your skills with our new quiz!
Pluto isn't the only dwarf planet residing in our solar system. Try your hand at naming the others!
Beyond the familiar planets lies a fascinating frontier filled with icy worlds, mysterious orbits, and cosmic curiosities. These are the dwarf planets—small but mighty members of our solar system that don’t quite fit the mold of the eight major planets.
From the icy reaches of the Kuiper Belt to the mysterious depths of the asteroid belt, dwarf planets come in all shapes and sizes.
This quiz will test your ability to name them all—and maybe even learn a few fun facts along the way.
Whether you’re an astronomy buff or just curious about space, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and spark your imagination. So grab your telescope (or just your brain), and let’s see how many dwarf planets you can name!
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.