Think you know our solar system's dwarf planets? Test your skills with our new quiz!

Beyond the familiar planets lies a fascinating frontier filled with icy worlds, mysterious orbits, and cosmic curiosities. These are the dwarf planets—small but mighty members of our solar system that don’t quite fit the mold of the eight major planets.

From the icy reaches of the Kuiper Belt to the mysterious depths of the asteroid belt, dwarf planets come in all shapes and sizes.

This quiz will test your ability to name them all—and maybe even learn a few fun facts along the way.

Whether you’re an astronomy buff or just curious about space, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and spark your imagination. So grab your telescope (or just your brain), and let’s see how many dwarf planets you can name!

Try it out below and see how well you score!