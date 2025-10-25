Lunar landscapes: Can you name that feature?

A view of several of the moon's features.

For centuries, the moon has captivated our imagination, serving as a celestial companion and a canvas for scientific discovery. But beyond its silvery glow lies a rugged, crater-pocked world filled with fascinating features that tell the story of cosmic collisions, volcanic activity and human exploration.

This quiz invites you to dive into the moon's geography and uncover the secrets etched into its surface.

From the dramatic depths of Tycho and Copernicus craters to the smooth plains of Mare Tranquillitatis, each lunar landmark holds clues about the moon's violent past and geological evolution. You'll be challenged to identify major features, understand their origins, and even pinpoint the exact spots where astronauts made history. It's a journey across a world that's both alien and oddly familiar.

Whether you're a seasoned skywatcher or a curious stargazer, it's time to explore the moon's surface like never before.

Try it out below and see how well you score!