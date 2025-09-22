Mission to the moon: The Artemis challenge

The Artemis program logo is seen next to the moon.

NASA's Artemis program marks a thrilling new chapter in humanity's journey beyond Earth. Named after the twin sister of Apollo , Artemis is more than just a sequel, it's a bold leap in lunar exploration.

The Space Launch System (SLS) and the Lunar Gateway are just a few of the technological marvels driving this mission forward. Each component represents years of innovation, collaboration, and ambition.

But Artemis isn't just about rockets and rendezvous, it's about reigniting global excitement for space exploration. It's a call to dream bigger, reach farther, and explore deeper. This quiz will test your knowledge of all things Artemis.

Whether you're a seasoned space buff or just curious about NASA’s next giant leap, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and spark your imagination.

Try it out below and see how well you score!