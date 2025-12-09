From Bezos to beyond: Blue Origin quiz

Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin speaks at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2015.

Blue Origin has become one of the most talked-about names in the modern space age.

Founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos in 2000, the company has steadily built a reputation for innovation, ambition, and a bold vision of humanity's future beyond Earth. From reusable rockets to lunar landers, Blue Origin is shaping the next chapter of space exploration.

This quiz dives into the company's origins, its technological breakthroughs, and the missions that have captured global attention.

Whether you're prepping for a trivia night or just want to flex your spaceflight smarts, this quiz will take you on a journey through the stars.

See how well you score below!