That's one small step for trivia: An Apollo space quiz

A footprint left on the moon during NASA's Apollo program.

The Apollo program stands as one of humanity's most daring and awe-inspiring ventures into the unknown. Led by NASA in the 1960s and 70s, it was a bold response to the space race.

From the fiery launch pads to the silent, dusty plains of the lunar surface, Apollo missions redefined what was possible and ignited imaginations across the globe.

This quiz invites you to journey back through the triumphs and trials of the Apollo era.

Whether you're a seasoned space enthusiast or a curious newcomer, you'll encounter questions that span the program's technical marvels, iconic astronauts and unforgettable moments.

Try it out below and see how well you score!