That's one small step for trivia: An Apollo space quiz

Quizzes
By published

Test your cosmic knowledge with this thrilling Apollo-themed space quiz — where lunar legends and NASA milestones collide!

A footprint left on the moon during NASA&#039;s Apollo program.
A footprint left on the moon during NASA's Apollo program. (Image credit: NASA)

The Apollo program stands as one of humanity's most daring and awe-inspiring ventures into the unknown. Led by NASA in the 1960s and 70s, it was a bold response to the space race.

From the fiery launch pads to the silent, dusty plains of the lunar surface, Apollo missions redefined what was possible and ignited imaginations across the globe.

Whether you're a seasoned space enthusiast or a curious newcomer, you'll encounter questions that span the program's technical marvels, iconic astronauts and unforgettable moments.

Try it out below and see how well you score!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.