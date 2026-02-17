From Ariane to ExoMars: The ultimate ESA trivia challenge

The logo for the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency has spent decades pushing the boundaries of what humanity can see, measure, and understand. From charting the Milky Way with unprecedented precision to landing a probe on a comet hurtling through space, ESA has built a legacy defined by curiosity and collaboration. This quiz invites you to explore that legacy in a way that's both fun and surprisingly revealing.

ESA's story is also a story of teamwork across borders. With 20+ member states and partnerships that span the globe, the agency brings together scientists, engineers, and visionaries who share a common goal: expanding our understanding of the universe. Their missions often combine cutting‑edge technology with a willingness to take risks that pay off in extraordinary scientific returns.

As you move through the questions, you'll encounter the spacecraft, observatories, and explorers—robotic and human—that have shaped ESA's place in space history.

Whether you're a seasoned space enthusiast or just beginning to learn about Europe's cosmic ambitions, each question offers a chance to discover something new.

See how well you score below!