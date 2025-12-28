The top astronomical discoveries of 2025

2025 was an exciting year for astronomical discoveries. Scientists got the best evidence yet for past life on Mars, discovered an interstellar comet zooming through our solar system, found clues of possible nearby exoplanets, and much more. Here are eight of the most spectacular space stories from the past 12 months.

1. A new interstellar comet

The highlight from the second half of 2025 was undoubtedly Comet 3I/ATLAS , which is only the third interstellar object to have been discovered cruising through our solar system.

The Chilean component of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System spotted the interstellar interloper sneaking among the stars of the constellation Sagittarius on July 1, and it quickly became apparent that its trajectory was severely hyperbolic. Rather than orbiting the sun like comets native to our solar system do, it was just passing through — and it was moving faster than any comet ever seen. Its abnormally high velocity of 36 miles per second (58 kilometers per second) told us that the speedy object, which became known as 3I/ATLAS, had probably been wandering interstellar space and receiving gravitational nudges from nearby stars since before our solar system even existed.

By September, 3I/ATLAS was moving behind the sun, making it impossible for Earth-based telescopes to track its movements until it reappeared in mid-November. Instead, NASA and the European Space Agency turned to their fleets of spacecraft that had better views of the comet during solar conjunction.

So far, we've learned that 3I/ATLAS is a comet and that all of its features have been seen on comets before. Its chemistry is broadly similar to the solar system's own comets, which is a profound discovery in its own right. There are a few differences, though — specifically, a slightly higher carbon-dioxide-to-water ratio, and a little more nickel than iron, which reflect the chemical composition of its star system of origin.

Besides a regular comet's tail, 3I/ATLAS has also sprouted an "anti-tail" — a short tail pointed toward the sun. Often, anti-tails are an optical illusion, but 3I/ATLAS' is real.

Astronomers will continue to track 3I/ATLAS into 2026 in the hope of learning more about its composition, but one thing is clear: It is a comet , not a spaceship.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read more: New interstellar object 3I/ATLAS: Everything we know about the rare cosmic visitor

An image of 3I/ATLAS captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on Nov. 30, 2025. The telescope is tracking with the comet, which is why the fixed stars are trails. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, D. Jewitt (UCLA). Image Processing: J. DePasquale (STScI))

2. The birth of supermassive black holes

As soon as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) began taking deep images of the cosmos in 2022, it quickly started finding " little red dots " in the background. Astronomers didn't know what they were. At first they thought the dots could be dwarf galaxies or dense star clusters in the very early universe, but they were so luminous that the standard model of cosmology couldn't explain how they could have formed, prompting critics to suggest cosmology was broken .

However, the spectra of the little red dots didn't look like those of stars . In September, astronomers proposed an answer: The little red dots are "black hole stars " — supermassive black holes being born inside a huge, dense cloud of gas less than a billion years after the Big Bang .

These burgeoning supermassive black holes could have formed either by the direct gravitational collapse of a humongous gas cloud or from the merger of myriad stellar-mass black holes produced by the core collapse of massive stars in a dense stellar cluster hidden inside a gas cloud.

Nobody ever expected that those black holes would be produced by a whole new breed of object, so it's a crucial development in our understanding of black holes, the galaxies that eventually formed around them, and the early universe in general.

Read more: Are 'little red dots' seen by the James Webb Space Telescope actually elusive 'black hole stars'?

An illustration shows the JWST in space next to its observations of some of the earliest galaxies ever seen, the so-called "little red dots." (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Dale Kocevski (Colby College)/ Robert Lea (created with Canva))

3. Weakening dark energy

The first full data release from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), a state-of-the-art device on the Mayall Telescope at Kitt Peak in Arizona, came with shocking news: Dark energy , which is responsible for accelerating the expansion of the universe , seems to be weakening.

This was a direct contradiction of the leading hypothesis, which was that dark energy was the cosmological constant and, therefore, unchanging. While the new findings are not yet at the level of confidence required for astronomers to be sure the results are correct, they are significantly intriguing.

In 2024, some preliminary results from DESI pointed toward the strength of dark energy changing over time. Then, in March 2025, the DESI collaboration released data from the instrument's first three years of observations, spanning 13.1 million galaxies, 1.6 million quasars and about 4 million stars in relatively nearby galaxies, forming the largest and most accurate 3D map of the universe ever made.

The results showed that 4.5 billion years ago, dark energy seemed to begin weakening. Furthermore, during the previous 9 billion years, dark energy was stronger than anyone expected. This superpowered dark energy, dubbed phantom dark energy, invokes exotic physics. Why phantom dark energy would have transitioned into a weakening form two-thirds of the way into the universe's history is a complete mystery. Assuming the findings from DESI are correct, it would transform the way we view the past and future of the cosmos. For now, it deepens the mystery of dark energy .

Read more: Dark energy is even stranger than we thought, new 3D map of the universe suggests. 'What a time to be alive!' (video)

Star trails over the Mayall Telescope, which houses DESI on Kitt Peak in Arizona. (Image credit: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/Babak Tafreshi)

DESI Galaxy Flight with captions - YouTube Watch On

4. A year of biosignatures

Some of the most intriguing and controversial signs that we are not alone in the universe came to light in 2025, with discoveries on planets both near and far.

The best evidence yet for past life on Mars surfaced in September 2025, courtesy of NASA's Perseverance rover . That evidence was in the form of some light-red spots ringed by dark material. These "leopard spots" are not uncommon on rocks on Earth, and they typically form in one of two ways: either when exposed to hot, acidic conditions that have not been present in that part of Jezero crater, or through biological action. Organic molecules were also discovered in clay sediments within the rock, although Perseverance was unable to identify these molecules. The discovery is the most compelling evidence yet that microbial life could have existed in Jezero crater 3.5 billion years ago.

A more recent biosignature was potentially found on the exoplanet K2-18b by astronomers using JWST. In 2023, a team found signs of the gas dimethyl sulfide, alongside methane and oxygen. The team thinks this finding suggests K2-18b is a " hycean " planet — a world with an incredibly deep global ocean of water, surrounded by a thick, hydrogen-rich atmosphere. The team predicted that dimethyl sulfide could be a biosignature on a hycean world, as it can be on Earth, but the initial detection was very tentative. In March 2025, JWST produced stronger evidence for dimethyl sulfide's existence on K2-18b.

Even so, many astronomers are still skeptical of the discovery. Some argue against the concept of hycean worlds, point out that the signal is very weak, and raise the possibility that dimethyl sulfide can also form abiotically.

Read more: Did NASA's Perseverance rover find evidence of ancient life on Mars? The plot thickens

This artist’s illustration shows the planet K2-18 b, its host star and an accompanying planet in this system. K2-18 b is now the only super-Earth exoplanet known to host both water and temperatures that could support life. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser)

5. New exoplanetary neighbors

This year, astronomers made major steps in adding to the exoplanet inventory around the nearest stars , Alpha-Proxima Centauri and Barnard's Star.