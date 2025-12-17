Latest Comet 3I/ATLAS news: Comet close approach today

Refresh

Did you see it? Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has just zoomed past Earth! A deep image of interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS captured by the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS) on Gemini North on Maunakea in Hawai‘i, one half of the International Gemini Observatory, partly funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and operated by NSF NOIRLab. (Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/B. BolinImage Processing: J. Miller & M. Rodriguez (International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab), T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF NOIRLab), M. Zamani (NSF NOIRLab)) Good morning space fans! Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth moments ago, passing within 168 million miles (270 million km) of our planet. The icy visitor will now continue its journey through the outer solar system, passing Jupiter in early 2026, crossing the orbits of Saturn, Uranus and Neptune by 2028 and then head out to interstellar space, never to return. As some of you may be aware, the comet livestream hosted by Gianluca Masi with the Virtual Telescope Project has been postponed until 11 p.m. EST Friday night, Dec. 19 (0400 GMT on Dec. 20), weather permitting. Join us later today to catch a glimpse of 3I/ATLAS before it's gone forever! Stay tuned today as we continue to bring you the latest Comet 3/I ATLAS news and bid farewell to our icy visitor. Daisy Dobrijevic Reference Editor

1 hour until comet 3I/ATLAS is closest to Earth (Image credit: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio) We are now one hour away and counting until the closest approach to Earth by comet 3I/ATLAS, the interstellar comet from beyond our solar system. As of 12:08 a.m. EST (0500 GMT), the comet is beyond the orbit of Mars, as it is about 166.8 milion miles (286.5 million km) from Earth, according to NASA's Eyes On The Solar System site. Comet 3I/ATLAS's closest poitn to Earth will come at abotu 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT).

2 hours to Comet 3I/ATLAS flyby: Livestream postponed Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, closest approach to the Earth: online observation – 20 Dec. 2025. - YouTube Watch On The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is now less than 2 hours away from its closest approach to Earth. We were expecting to begin sharing a livestream of the comet as seen by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi with the Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy. However, Masi reports that rain over his observing site is thwarting observations. "Because of rain, this event has been postponed," Masi wrote in an update. The livestream has been rescheduled for Friday night, Dec. 19, at 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT). Meanwhile, comet 3I/ATLAS continues on its course by Earth.



As of 11 p.m. ET tonight, it was 166.8 milion miles (286.5 million km) from Earth and traveling at about 148,600 mies per hour (239,200 km/h), according to NASA's Eyes On The Solar System.

Okay, space fans, we're going to pause our updates for interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS for a few hours as we await the final countdown to its 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) approach to Earth. We'll be back at 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT) with the start of the livestream coverage of the comet from the Virtual Telescope Project by Gianluca Masi of Ceccano, Italy. PLEASE NOTE: The livestream is weather dependent. If the skies are cloudy over Ceccano, the livestream could be delayed or canceled.

3I/ATLAS close Earth flyby: What to know tonight Be sure to watch one of the three 3I/ATLAS livestreams, (Image credit: Comet inset image - Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project. Graphic made in Canva Pro) Okay, space fans, it's nearly make or break time for the close Earth flyby of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS . In case you're just joining us, we are now just hours away from the closest approach to Earth by the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. We've been offering live coverage over the last two days for the flyby, with a series of stories and guides online, including how to watch the flyby in a livestream , different ways to track the comet and more. But it all goes down tonight. Comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) tonight, when it will come within 168 million miles (270 million km) of our planet. That's about 1.8 astronomical units, or nearly twice as far from Earth as our own planet is away from the sun. So there's no danger of an impact to Earth. Scientists around the world have been tracking the interstellar comet to understand how it differs from the comets and dust we see in our own solar system. Comet 3I/ATLAS is the third known interstellar comet after 2017's 1I/'Oumuamua and 2019's 2I/Borisov. It was discovered on July 1, 2025 and made its closest approach to the sun in October. Now it is looping outward to exit the solar system. Once it's gone, it will be gone forever. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

NASA's Europa Clipper sees comet 3I/ATLAS! (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI) It may look like only a pale blue blob, but this is definitely the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. This image was taken by NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft, which is on its way to the Jupiter moon Europa , and publicly unveiled to the world today (Dec. 18), just one day before the comet's closest approach to Earth on Dec. 19. The Europa Clipper spacecraft used its Ultraviolet Spectrograph (UVS) developed by the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) to observe comet 3I/ATLAS on Nov. 6 at a time when it could not be seen properly from telescopes on Earth and spacecraft orbiting Mars. At the time, Europa Clipper was about 103 million miles (164 million kilometers) away from the comet. "We’re excited that this opportunity to view another target on the way to Jupiter was completely unexpected,” SwRi's Kurt Retherford, principal investigator for Europa-UVS, said in a statement . "Our observations have allowed for a unique and nuanced view of the comet."



The Europa Clipper image looks sunward towards comet 3I/ATLAS, revealing its twin tails from behind, as well as a glimpse at the comet's head-like coma and surronding cloud of gas. The UVS instrument found signs of oxygen, hydrogen and dust-related features, "supporting the preponderance of data indicating that comet 3I/ATLAS underwent a period of high outgassing activity during the period just after its closest approach to the Sun," SWRI reported.



NASA launched Europa Clipper toward Jupiter in 2024. It should arrive at Jupiter in 2030 to begin orbiting the icy moon Europa. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

How you can track interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS You may not be able to see 3I/ATLAS with your own eyes or most telescopes, but there are multiple ways you can track it from home.In fact, there are four different ways you can track the interstellar comet right now, according to our skywatching writer Anthony Wood. The coolest way to track comet 3I/ATLAS is through NASA's Eyes on the Solar System website, which allows you to follow the comet's progress in a very accessible format by creating a 3D model based on real-life observations. You can see that feature below as well, right now. But there are other ways. The Comet Observation Database allows you to track the comet's brightness over time based on observations from amateur astronomers. A smartphone astronomy app (I like to use SkySafari) can also allow you to pinpoint where comet 3I/ATLAS is in the sky, even if we can't see it with the naked eye. Finally, there is the Virtual Telescope Project run by astrophycisit Gianluca Masi, which will offer a livestream of comet 3I/ATLAS during its closest approach. That livestream begins at 11 p.m. ET (0400 GMT) and will run through the closest approach at 1 a.m. ET (0600 GMT), weather permitting.Happy comet hunting!

What time is comet 3I/ATLAS's closest Earth approach? (Image credit: Comet: NASA, ESA, STScI, D. Jewitt (UCLA). Image Processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)). Graphic created in Canva Pro.) If you're hoping to try and watch comet 3I/ATLAS's closest approach to Earth live online, it would help to know exactly when to tune in. But don't worry, space fans, we've got you covered. As Space.com's Daisy Dobrijevic reports , comet 3I/ATLAS closest point to Earth will occur at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) as it zips past our planet at a whopping 144.1 thousand mph (231.9 thousand kph). At the time, it will be 168 million miles (270 million km) from Earth. You'll be able to watch the flyby live online starting at 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT), courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project. Comet 3I/ATLAS is too far from Earth to see with the unaided eye, and you'd need a large telescope to try and spot it, so the livestream may be one of our last public looks at the interstellar visitor as it passes by. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

How fast is interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS going? A simulation of the solar system showing the orbits of Jupiter and its moons in March 2026, as the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS performs a flyby. (Image credit: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio) Having made its closest approach to the sun on Oct. 30, comet 3I/ATLAS is now on its way back out of the solar system, charging away from our parent star at a breathtaking speed of 144.1 thousand miles per hour (231.9 thousand kilometers per hour) as it heads towards interstellar space. The ancient interloper is already well beyond the orbit of Mars ahead of its closest pass of Earth on Dec. 19. Its next planetary rendezvous will be with Jupiter in March next year, when it will pass 36 million miles (58 million kilometers) from the gas giant, before continuing on an incident-free course to exit the heliosphere. Anthony Wood Space.com Skywatching Writer