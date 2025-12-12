Comet Lemmon and Milky Way spotted over Hawaii | Space photo of the day for Dec. 12, 2025

Comet Lemmon can be seen as a faint streak of white on the right side of this image.

Comet C/2025 A6, better known as Comet Lemmon, was one of the latest icy visitors to swing through our neighborhood of the solar system, leaving astronomers and casual skywatchers equally delighted. For observers in Hawaii, the glow of the Milky Way didn't dim the streak of light made by this comet passing through.

What is it?

Comet Lemmon was discovered in January 2025 and made its closest approach to Earth in late October 2025. But by November 2025, when this image was taken, it had brightened to about the same apparent brightness as the planet Uranus , making it visible to the naked eye even from suburban skies.

Where is it?

This image was taken atop the volcanic peak Mauna Kea, on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Comet Lemmon could be seen with the naked eye as it streaked across the sky. (Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURAImage processing: M. Rodriguez (International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab) & M. Zamani (NSF NOIRLab))

Why is it amazing?

Comets are notoriously unpredictable, so Comet Lemmon's surprising visibility has felt like a bit of a cosmic bonus for Hawaiian stargazers. And this was a rare treat, as the comet won't return to Earth's skies for another 1,350 years, around the year 3375.

Framing this comet is the glow of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, which is easier to spot at higher elevations like Mauna Kea's peak, where there is less light pollution . The image gives us a souvenir from a celestial visitor that won't be back for more than a millennium.

Want to learn more?

You can learn more about comets and skywatching.