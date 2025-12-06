Don't miss Jupiter shining close to the waning gibbous moon on Dec. 7
The waning moon shines close to the king of the planets on Dec. 7.
Don't miss Jupiter shining close to the waning gibbous moon among the stars of the constellation Gemini on the night of Dec. 7.
The 83%-lit moon will rise roughly three hours after sunset on the night of Dec. 7, with Jupiter shining less than five degrees to its upper right — roughly the width of your three middle fingers held at arm's length against the sky.
Jupiter and the moon will reach their highest point in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, when they will appear almost overhead in the southern sky, with the bright stars Castor and Pollux — which represent the heads of the twins in the constellation Gemini — sparkling above the pair.
Both solar system objects will make for spectacular naked eye targets on the night of Dec. 7-8, though a modest backyard telescope with an aperture of at least 4-Inches will help reveal the complex cloud bands and storms raging in Jupiter's upper atmosphere. You may also be able to spot the four star-like points of light representing the Galilean moons Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto arrayed around the gas giant's colossal disk.
Tear your telescope away from Jupiter's majestic form and point it at the moon to catch a sight of mighty Tycho Crater scarring the lunar surface — a potent reminder of the incredible violence that wayward asteroids can wreak on the worlds of our solar system, including Earth.
Tycho is estimated to be just 108 million years old, making it a baby compared to the 3.9-billion-year-age of some of the most venerable lunar craters.
