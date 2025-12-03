Northern lights may be visible in 15 states tonight

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to New York as a speedy solar wind and incoming coronal mass ejection are expected to buffet Earth's magnetic field.

The northern lights could light up skies across the U.S. tonight, as a high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole and an incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) are forecast to hit Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center.

The combination of the incoming solar wind and the CME released during Monday's X-class solar flare could push geomagnetic conditions to moderate (G2) levels with a brief chance of strong (G3) if both the fast solar wind and CME arrive close together.

This is good news for aurora chasers as it increases the chance of seeing the northern lights at mid-latitudes.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

The aurora forecast, courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Background added in Canva Pro.)

States that could see auroras tonight

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 15 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska North Dakota Minnesota Montana Wisconsin Michigan South Dakota Idaho Maine Vermont New Hampshire Washington Wyoming Iowa New York

Remember, auroras can be fickle creatures. The list is based on current forecast data, but if conditions strengthen and skies are clear, auroras could reach much farther south than expected.

Then again, if conditions don't align, we might end up with a "nothing burger" and no auroras at all.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

What time should I look for the northern lights tonight?

The northern lights could be visible across 15 U.S. states tonight (Dec. 3-4) as soon as it gets dark, so it's worth keeping an eye on the sky throughout the evening, especially in areas with clear, dark skies.

According to NOAA's 3-day forecast , geomagnetic storm activity is expected to be best at the following times:

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST (2100-0000 GMT): Moderate G2 level storming possible.

7 a.m. - 1 a.m. EST (Dec. 4) (0000-0600 GMT): Minor G1 level storming possible

1 a.m. - 4 a.m. EST (Dec. 4) (0600-0900 GMT)

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you live in one of the 15 U.S. states forecasted to catch a glimpse of the northern lights tonight, there are a few things you can do to give yourself the best chance of seeing them.

Find a north-facing vantage point with a clear view of the northern horizon, as far from light pollution as possible.

Use your phone camera to scan the sky, as a phone camera is great at picking up faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This will give you a good idea of which direction to focus your attention.

Try and let your eyes adapt to the dark for at least 30 minutes; this will help your night vision develop.

Wear warm clothing! Part of the fun of aurora hunting is the chase. Be prepared to sit or stand for hours if conditions are looking promising, as you won't want to miss the show when it starts!