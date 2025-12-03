Northern lights may be visible in 15 states tonight
Auroras may be visible from Alaska to New York as a speedy solar wind and incoming coronal mass ejection are expected to buffet Earth's magnetic field.
The northern lights could light up skies across the U.S. tonight, as a high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole and an incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) are forecast to hit Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center.
The combination of the incoming solar wind and the CME released during Monday's X-class solar flare could push geomagnetic conditions to moderate (G2) levels with a brief chance of strong (G3) if both the fast solar wind and CME arrive close together.
This is good news for aurora chasers as it increases the chance of seeing the northern lights at mid-latitudes.
Where can I see the northern lights tonight?
States that could see auroras tonight
Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map, the following 15 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:
- Alaska
- North Dakota
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- South Dakota
- Idaho
- Maine
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Washington
- Wyoming
- Iowa
- New York
Remember, auroras can be fickle creatures. The list is based on current forecast data, but if conditions strengthen and skies are clear, auroras could reach much farther south than expected.
Then again, if conditions don't align, we might end up with a "nothing burger" and no auroras at all.
Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office
What time should I look for the northern lights tonight?
The northern lights could be visible across 15 U.S. states tonight (Dec. 3-4) as soon as it gets dark, so it's worth keeping an eye on the sky throughout the evening, especially in areas with clear, dark skies.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
According to NOAA's 3-day forecast, geomagnetic storm activity is expected to be best at the following times:
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST (2100-0000 GMT): Moderate G2 level storming possible.
- 7 a.m. - 1 a.m. EST (Dec. 4) (0000-0600 GMT): Minor G1 level storming possible
- 1 a.m. - 4 a.m. EST (Dec. 4) (0600-0900 GMT)
How can I see the northern lights from where I live?
If you live in one of the 15 U.S. states forecasted to catch a glimpse of the northern lights tonight, there are a few things you can do to give yourself the best chance of seeing them.
- Find a north-facing vantage point with a clear view of the northern horizon, as far from light pollution as possible.
- Use your phone camera to scan the sky, as a phone camera is great at picking up faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This will give you a good idea of which direction to focus your attention.
- Try and let your eyes adapt to the dark for at least 30 minutes; this will help your night vision develop.
- Wear warm clothing! Part of the fun of aurora hunting is the chase. Be prepared to sit or stand for hours if conditions are looking promising, as you won't want to miss the show when it starts!
We recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android. However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android, to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings. Want to capture the perfect photo? Our how to photograph auroras guide can help.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.