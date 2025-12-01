Sun unleashes powerful X-class solar flare, knocking out radio signals across Australia
A powerful X1.9 solar flare from new sunspot AR4299 triggered strong radio blackouts, as giant sunspot AR4294 rotates into view with more activity likely.
The sun kicked off December with a bang, unleashing a strong X1.9-class solar flare that briefly knocked out radio communications across Australia and parts of southeast Asia.
The eruption, which peaked at around 9:49 a.m. EST on Nov. 30 (0249 GMT Dec. 1) came from a newly emerging sunspot region AR429 as it rotated into view over the sun's northeastern limb.
The flare triggered a strong (R3) radio blackout across the sunlit side of Earth at the time of the eruption.
Coronagraph imagery from SOHO revealed a rapid partial-halo coronal mass ejection (CME), a release of plasma and magnetic field from the sun, blasting off the sun's northeast limb. Earth modelling confirms that the CME is not Earth-directed.
But the real story might be in the enormous sunspot region following closely behind this flare. AR4294, a sprawling, magnetically complex sunspot cluster, is now turning toward Earth. It is so complex that NOAA has split the region into three numbered groups because of its size and complexity. This is also the same area of the sun responsible for multiple X-class flares last month — and it's only grown even larger.
NOAA space weather forecasters anticipate a likely continuation of M-class solar flares and a slight chance of more X-flares between Dec. 1-3. While no Earth-directed CMEs have been detected, increased activity from AR4294 could change that in the days ahead, so watch this space!
Meanwhile, geomagnetic conditions are expected to stay mostly quiet until Dec. 3, when a negative-polarity coronal hole stream may bring minor (G1) geomagnetic storming.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.