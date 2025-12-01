Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith's Republic Venator Assault Ships are far cooler than the original trilogy's Star Destroyers, and I won't hear otherwise. But Return of the Jedi's Super Star Destroyers? That's another story and, thanks to Walmart's Cyber Monday deals, you can get this Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer for a ridiculous $40.

This Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer is on sale right now at Walmart for $40.

Part of Lego's pocket-friendly mid-sized range, the Executor is far smaller than its now-retired UCS equivalent. But what's so mind-blowing about this Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer is, despite its size, it just oozes menace. It's on my shelf right now, and every time I look at it, I worry a dust mite-sized Darth Vader is going to leap out and Force Choke me to death.

It's no surprise that we rank this as one of the best Lego Star War sets. Our expert, Kim Snaith, also echoes its awesomeness. In her Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer review, she said that "For $69.99, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here, in terms of design quality and sheer size." At $40, this Cyber Monday Lego Deal is such a bargain, it should be illegal.