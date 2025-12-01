This Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer is the best set I've built and it's just $40 this Cyber Monday

As stunning as Lego's UCS sets are, you can get this superb, shelf-sized Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer for a tenth of the price. It nails the detail of Darth Vader's menacing flagship and it's a steal this Cyber Monday.

(Image credit: Future / Kim Snaith)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith's Republic Venator Assault Ships are far cooler than the original trilogy's Star Destroyers, and I won't hear otherwise. But Return of the Jedi's Super Star Destroyers? That's another story and, thanks to Walmart's Cyber Monday deals, you can get this Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer for a ridiculous $40.

