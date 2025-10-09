Prime Day in October is over, but if you're quick, you can still save $100 on the Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon, one of the best Lego Star Wars sets ever.

Save $100 on the Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon when you grab it from Walmart.

The Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon is one of our favorite sets; we gave it five stars in our review, and it's a monster. It comes with over 7,500 pieces, measures approximately 8 inches x 33 inches x 23 inches (height x length x width), and features playable elements, which we'll delve into below. You also get a display stand and several minifigures of fan-favorite characters. While Prime Day in October is now over, if you want the best deals still remaining, scroll through our Prime Day hub.

Save $100 Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon: was $849.99 now $749.99 at Walmart Save $100 on this behemoth of a Lego set. It comes with 7541 pieces, measures at over 8 inches x 33 inches x 23 inches (height x length x width), comes with Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C3PO and more minifigures, a display stand and has playable features like a 4-minifigure cockpit, a lowering boarding ramp, a detachable hull panel with rotating canon and much, much more.

One of the greatest Lego Star Wars sets ever made, the UCS Millennium Falcon features 7,541 pieces and it is packed with stunning detail. It's undoubtedly a display model, and a centerpiece model at that, but it does come with awesome features. Removable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, escape pod hatches, laser canons, a four-minifigure cockpit with canopy, hidden floor compartments, a rotating canon and more all feature. The minifigures include Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C3PO, Rey and Finn, and there's a display plaque to round off the aesthetic.

Prime Day in October is now over, but Walmart is holding its own sales event, which continues until October 12. If you're looking for your next collectible Lego set or a top Lego deal, this could be what you're looking for. Equally, now is a great time to beat the Black Friday rush and prepare for the holidays. If you want to check out all the deals still available from Prime Day, check out our Prime Day hub.

Key features: 7541 pieces, over 8 inches x 33 inches x 23 inches (height x length x width), Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, C3PO minifigures, removable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, a four-minifigure cockpit with canopy, standing legs, escape pod hatches, sensor dishes, engine room, engineering station, laser canons, hidden floor compartments and more.

Product launched: 2017

Price history: This set still often retails for $849.99, which is its usual retail price, making today's offer good value with a $100 discount.

Price comparison: Amazon: $834.94 | Walmart: $749.99 | Lego: $849.99

Reviews consensus: Still, and probably always will be, one of the best Lego Star Wars sets around, the UCS Millennium Falcon is a top choice for collectors, fans and anyone who wants the ultimate display piece in their collection.

Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Lego Star Wars sets

✅ Buy it if: You want a centerpiece model for your collection that would be the ultimate display model, which comes with some neat playable features.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, there's no hiding from the price tag, but there is a far more wallet-friendly Millennium Falcon available.

