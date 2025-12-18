We've rounded up the 10 best gifts under $100 to kit out a space-loving kid's bedroom. While science, interstellar exploration and the far-reaching depths of space can feel a little complicated and 'grown-up', a love of the universe is a, well, universal experience.

So, if you've found yourself fervently searching for a gift for a space-loving kid, you're in the right place. Yes, a lot of space-focused equipment can cost you a fair amount of cash, but when it comes to kitting out a kid's bedroom with beginner telescopes, binoculars, the best Lego space sets, and the best star projectors, there are plenty of affordable options (if you know where to look).

In fact, in some ways, there can be too many options, which will leave you feeling like you're on your own endless mission across the galaxy. But, have no fear, if you're unsure of what to buy for a space-loving kid this holiday season, we've put together the top 10 gifts we'd recommend that are all under $100.

Best Space Gifts Under $100 We Recommend This Holiday Season

Best star projectors Under $100