The Cyber Monday sales are behind us, but there are still bargains to be had if you hurry. This beginner-friendly ZWO Seestar S30 smart telescope is $50 off at Amazon and it's the perfect way to bring the cosmos closer.

You can get the ZWO Seestar S30 on sale for $349 from Amazon.

We rank it as the best portable smart telescope; its size means you can tuck it in the provided case and drive to somewhere light pollution is a non-issue. Our expert, Gemma Lavender, discovered it was excellent for capturing images of the deep sky, nebulae included.

She awarded it four stars in her ZWO Seestar S30 review, praising how easy it was to set up and use, on top of its excellent image quality. At $350 this is a brilliant buy, whether you're a beginner, buying for children or just want to take the work out of astrophotography. You'll have to hurry, though, as this deal could end any minute.