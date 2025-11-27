What's better than gazing into the depths of the cosmos, taking in all its amazing sights? Capturing those sights and sharing them with others, which is where the Celestron Origin Home Observatory comes and, thanks to B&H Photo's Black Friday sale, it's $200 off.

You can get the Celestron Origin Home Observatory on sale right now at B&H Photo for $3799.

The Celestron Origin Home Observatory is a smart telescope that takes all the work out of surveying the skies, particularly if it's deep sky objects you're looking to capture. Our dedicated experts rank it as the best telescope for astrophotography and the best smart telescope for deep sky images.

What makes this smart scope so great? In our review of the Celestron Origin Home Observatory, our Managing Editor, Brett Tingley, praised its easy set-up, its user-friendly app and extensive automation. In short, it takes all the work out of photographing the wonders of the night sky.