Astrophotographers, rejoice at this stellar Black Friday smart telescope deal from Celestron

News
By Contributions from published

Want to capture the wonders of the universe? The Celestron Origin Home Observatory makes it super-easy to photograph the deep sky and it's a stellar deal at $200 off for Black Friday.

A Celestron Origin Intelligent Home Observatory in a field.
(Image credit: Brett Tingley)

What's better than gazing into the depths of the cosmos, taking in all its amazing sights? Capturing those sights and sharing them with others, which is where the Celestron Origin Home Observatory comes and, thanks to B&H Photo's Black Friday sale, it's $200 off.

You can get the Celestron Origin Home Observatory on sale right now at B&H Photo for $3799.