The Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Telescope is our choice as the best quick setup telescope for beginners. Our optical experts rated the Celestron as a recommended entry-level telescope, which is perfectly suited to budding skywatchers. Even for the uninitiated, it's a breeze to use, thanks to its user-friendly features and sturdy build, which also makes the 100AZ a great choice as one of the best telescopes for kids.

Even at full price, the Celeston 100AZ is a relatively affordable telescope option. However, at Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2025, the Celestron Inspire 100AZ has dropped by 20% to just $303.59, which is a $76.36 saving on the usual Amazon price of $379.95.

To sweeten the deal further, Amazon has an extra $30 discount coupon, and that takes it down to a bargain $273.59. To grab yourself the extra $30 off, you simply check the box, and the coupon is applied at checkout. You'll have to be quick, as this telescope deal expires on Nov. 20.

Get the Celestron Inspire 100AZ reflector telescope on sale right now at Amazon for $273.59.

With such a significant discount, if you've been considering investing in the Celestron Inspire 100AZ for yourself or as a Christmas Gift for a child, then now may well be the time. Even with Black Friday weekend just around the corner, running from Nov. 28 to Cyber Monday on Dec. 1, this price, with the additional $30 coupon, is exceptional and unlikely to go any cheaper.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday 2025 hub for more discounts and bargains, updated regularly on the run-up to the big shopping weekend.