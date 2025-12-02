Last-minute camera deals: Grab these final few Cyber Monday camera deals before they're gone

Looking to level up your photography gear? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, but if you're fast, you can still save big on these final few camera deals, from Canon, Sony and Nikon.

A pair of Canon and Nikon cameras in front of an orange planet background.
Cyber Monday may be behind us but there are still deals to be had. (Image credit: Future / Canon / Nikon)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are fantastic opportunities to upgrade your photography gear for less. But what if you've left it a little late? Cyber Monday may be behind us, but you can still save on cameras from Canon, Sony and Nikon, all trusted camera manufacturers.

You can trust our deals, too. Our experts have gone to great lengths to dig out deals that genuinely save you money on that camera's typical price. We're not fooled when a manufacturer or retailer spikes their price weeks or months before Black Friday, then steps in with an inflated 'discount'.

Canon EOS R7
Best for beginners
Save $300
Canon EOS R7: was $1,649 now $1,349 at Amazon

Save $300 on this Canon mirrorless camera. We think it's one of the best on the market and rate it as the best camera for beginners.

With 4K video capabilities, a 34.4MP sensor, and outstanding autofocus and tracking features, it's excellent for vlogging and most other purposes.

Nikon Z8
Save $803
Nikon Z8: was $4,300 now $3,497 at Amazon

Save a massive $803 on this Nikon Z8, a powerhouse of a camera that figures heavily into several of our camera guides. It excels equally at astrophotography and general photo work; we gave it a massive five stars in our Nikon Z8 review.

NOTE: This is currently low stock, so hurry!

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera with 24-120mm f/4 Lens
Save $800
Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera with 24-120mm f/4 Lens: was $5,197 now $4,397 at BHPhoto

Need a lens? You can also purchase the Nikon Z8 with a NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens, a great multipurpose lens that'll give you a start in professional photography.