Flying off the shelves! The best drone on the market is $500 off this Cyber Monday weekend

News
By published

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is the best drone on the market, and it's now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, with $500 off.

A black quadcopter is hovering in the air with blue skies in the background and the space.com logo in the top left of the screen.
(Image credit: Future)

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro has flown in at the top of our best drones guide, and it's now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon in one of the best Cyber Monday drone deals out there.

Save $500 on the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, the best drone available, now at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro
Best drone
Save $500
DJI Mavic 4 Pro: was $2,699 now $2,199 at Amazon

Get the lowes