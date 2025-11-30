The DJI Mavic 4 Pro has flown in at the top of our best drones guide, and it's now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon in one of the best Cyber Monday drone deals out there.

Save $500 on the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, the best drone available, now at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday.

If you're looking for Cyber Monday deals this Black Friday weekend, you'll want to consider this one. In our DJI Mavic 4 Pro review, we praised it for its amazing camera movements, its fast and smooth flight and its impressive features, among many other things. It has three cameras and can capture footage in up to 6K and images with 100MP resolution. We're not sure how long this deal will last for, so if you're serious about drones and discounts, you'll have to act quickly.