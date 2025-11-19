If you're after a great deal on a user-friendly drone this Black Friday, here is an excellent deal on the DJI Mini 4K – a model we rate as our best beginner drone overall. This offer on the DJI Mini 4K Combo provides a range of useful extras along with the drone itself, and will save you $80 off the regular price.

Get the DJI Mini 4K Combo with an extra battery, plus a carry case for $309 at Amazon.

As well as the DJI Mini 4K drone and its controller, the Combo pack gives you two DJI Mini Intelligent Flight Batteries, a storage case with a shoulder strap, a propeller holder, and more. You can buy the basic DJI Mini 4K drone (consisting of drone, controller, and single battery) for $299, so with this deal price on the Combo pack, you're getting an extra battery and storage case for just $10.

There are also savings on the