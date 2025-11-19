Fly high with this low price on the DJI Mini 4K drone, now 21% cheaper in an early Black Friday drone deal

We rate the DJI Mini 4K as our best beginner drone, but it's even better when you buy it with these handy accessory packs, with savings of at least 20%

If you're after a great deal on a user-friendly drone this Black Friday, here is an excellent deal on the DJI Mini 4K – a model we rate as our best beginner drone overall. This offer on the DJI Mini 4K Combo provides a range of useful extras along with the drone itself, and will save you $80 off the regular price.

Get the DJI Mini 4K Combo with an extra battery, plus a carry case for $309 at Amazon.

There are also savings on the