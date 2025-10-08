Last chance to grab a huge $80 off our choice as the best beginner drone — the DJI Mini 3 is a flying high bargain for Prime Day in October

DJI is renowned for producing some of the best drones on the market, and the vast DJI range dominates our best drones buyers guides. The DJI Mini 3 is our choice as the best beginner drone, and our trusted reviewer, James Abbott, reckoned that at full price, the DJI Mini 3 had a real beginner-friendly price point and spec. That value for money performance is now made even better in this Amazon Prime Day in October DJI drone deal.

You'll have to be quick, as it's the last day of Amazon's Big Deals Day offers, but right now you can pick up the DJI Mini 3 drone for just $335 at Amazon. That's a huge 20% off and an overall saving of $85 on the usual $419 MSRP.

Save 20% on the DJI Mini 3 when you grab it on the last day of Amazon's Big Deals Days.

Save 20% DJI Mini 3: was $419 now $335 at Amazon Save $84 on the DJI Mini 3, which is our top choice as the best beginner drone. It has beginner features like GPS Return to Home (RTH), Precise Hovering, and Auto Takeoff/Landing, while also delivering stunning 4K HDR video and 48MP resolution stills. The vertical video feature is a real bonus and is perfect for capturing skyscrapers and waterfalls. Additional in-app learning resources help you master flight quickly, too.

Image 1 of 5 The DJI Mini 3 is our best beginner drone selection. (Image credit: Future) The DJI Mini 3 is also under 250g in weight, which means no FAA Registration and Remote ID are required to fly. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 3 drone folds down to a super compact and easily transported size. (Image credit: James Abbott) The camera is capable of shooting vertically for stunning skyscrapers and waterfalls footage and stills. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 3 delivers impressive 48MP still images. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Even though the DJI Mini 3 is packed with features to attract new drone pilots, we still think it has plenty to offer for more experienced flyers. Therefore, it's also a contender as one of the best drones you can get overall. James scored it with a four-star review when he got his hands on it.

He loved the high-quality camera, which is identical to its more costly DJI Mini 3 Pro sibling. The Mini 3 is capable of shooting video in 4K, at up to 30 FPS, as well as the brilliant TikTok and Instagram-friendly Vertical shooting mode. Another key feature is the weight, at under 250g, which means the Mini 3 does not require FAA Registration or a Remote ID.

As a budget offering, DJI has crammed plenty of flying time into the Mini 3, with the included standard battery able to take to the skies for up to 38 minutes at a time. Battery life can be extended with the sold-separately Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which is also reduced for Prime Day in October to just $79, and extends flight time to 51 minutes. A useful add-on, and with the savings made in this drone deal, worth considering.

Key features: 4K HDR video, 48MP resolution images, vertical video, Return to Home, GPS, automated flight path features, 38-plus minutes flight time battery life, 38kph (Level 5) Wind Resistance, foldable design, over 6-mile video transmission range, and sub-250g weight means no FAA Registration, and Remote ID are required.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: Dec 2022.

Price history: The DJI Mini 3 is already our choice as our best beginner drone, with a brilliant cost vs performance price point. This Amazon Prime Day in October deal really makes it an absolute steal at just $335. Before today's deal, the cheapest we've seen this year on this drone was $419 back in May.

Price comparison: Amazon: $335 | Walmart: $450 | Best Buy: $569

Reviews consensus: Our expert tester was full of praise for the wallet-friendly DJI Mini 3 in our review, awarding it four stars, and our sister outlets are just as positive. If you're a beginner, it's hard to go wrong with this little gem, especially with $84 off.

Space: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ Toms Guide: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Drones, Best Beginner Drones.

✅ Buy it if: You want a budget-friendly drone that's our top recommended choice as a beginner's drone, which delivers stunning footage and stills.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an experienced drone pilot and upgrading, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is our best overall drone choice, but it has a whopping, almost $3,000 price tag.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.