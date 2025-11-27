Remember when the only time you'd see a planetarium was on a school trip? Now, with the aid of this Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, you can transform any room into a realistic depiction of the cosmos. Even better, it's my favorite rechargeable star projector, allowing you to take it from room to room, and this Black Friday, it's down to just $76, a saving of $16.

Get the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector right now at Amazon for just $76.

I think the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is the best value rechargeable star projector, and it's an absolute breeze to use, too. Even very young children can happily operate it, letting it lull them to sleep with its projections. It includes two discs, but it can be expanded with other reasonably-priced disc sets.

In my Pococo Galaxy Projector review, I found it gave the pricier Sega Homestar Flux a run for its money, and now that it's the cheapest it's ever been, it's a great buy, either for yourself or as a gift to be put away till the holidays.