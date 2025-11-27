My favorite rechargeable star projector is cheaper than it's ever been this Black Friday

This Pococo Galaxy Star Projector gives the more expensive competition a run for their money — and it's less than $80 this Black Friday.

A Pococo Galaxy Star Projector on a wooden table.
(Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Remember when the only time you'd see a planetarium was on a school trip? Now, with the aid of this Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, you can transform any room into a realistic depiction of the cosmos. Even better, it's my favorite rechargeable star projector, allowing you to take it from room to room, and this Black Friday, it's down to just $76, a saving of $16.

Get the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector right now at Amazon for just $76.

Pococo Galaxy Projector
Save 16% ($14)