Give any room a stunning, stellar makeover with these Black Friday star projector deals

News
By published

Want to save big on star projectors? Whether it's for education, meditation or just to transform a room, we've rounded up the best Black Friday star projector deals.

Star projector lighting up room
Black Friday brings with it big savings on star projectors. (Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

We've tested, reviewed and ranked 34 star projectors currently on the market, and on this page are the best star projectors we would recommend that are currently on offer before Thanksgiving (and before Black Friday starts officially).

Star projectors are a fantastic way of bringing the cosmos into your home, whether that's projecting planets onto your walls or bathing a boring room in a massive starscape.

Best early Black Friday star projector deals on offer right now

Govee Star Light Projector 2 Pro
Best for multi-media ambiance
Save $90
Govee Star Light Projector 2 Pro: was $270 now $180 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save $90 on this brilliant Govee Star Light Projector 2 Pro, which we rank as the best star projector for multimedia ambience. This disc-based device projects realistic, though not scientifically accurate, images of nebula, galaxies and other scenes, without the need for total darkness.

View Deal
POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector
Best value rechargeable
Save 16% ($14)
POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector: was $90 now $76 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save $14 on this superb little Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, which projects actual images of the cosmos, making it both useful for education and relaxation (though it lacks lasers). You can buy additional discs and we think it's the best value rechargeable star projector.

View Deal
Govee Star Light Projector
Best overall for kids
Save 38% ($34)
Govee Star Light Projector: was $90 now $56 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save $34 on this well-rounded projector which, boasting a built-in speaker, is the best star projector you can buy for kids. It's more about ambience than accuracy, but it's powerful enough to transform a child's bedroom, with a sleep timer to ensure a good night's rest.

View Deal
HQinX Astronaut Star Projector
Best budget projector
HQinX Astronaut Star Projector: was $40 now $11 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

Save $14 on this adorable but room filling astronaut star projector. There are several similar astronaut devices and we think they're the best budget star projectors, especially if you're looking for a Christmas present for a astronomy-lover. This is a steal at just $11.

View Deal
Encalife Atmosphere Smart Galaxy Star Projector
Best for voice control
Save 48% ($29)
Encalife Atmosphere Smart Galaxy Star Projector: was $60