Give any room a stunning, stellar makeover with these Black Friday star projector deals
Want to save big on star projectors? Whether it's for education, meditation or just to transform a room, we've rounded up the best Black Friday star projector deals.
We've tested, reviewed and ranked 34 star projectors currently on the market, and on this page are the best star projectors we would recommend that are currently on offer before Thanksgiving (and before Black Friday starts officially).
Star projectors are a fantastic way of bringing the cosmos into your home, whether that's projecting planets onto your walls or bathing a boring room in a massive starscape.
We have curated the early deals to include only genuine deals (not the artificially inflated ones) and star projectors that work for either children to act as ambiance and night lights, projectors that are good for parties and even scientifically realistic ones that act more like STEM toys. For example, if you want one for education purposes, consider the POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector, which uses changeable discs to show images of the actual night sky.
Best early Black Friday star projector deals on offer right now
- 72% off this Astronaut Star Projector
- 38% off the Govee Star Light Projector
- 34% off this Encalife Atmosphere Smart Galaxy Star Projector
Save $90 on this brilliant Govee Star Light Projector 2 Pro, which we rank as the best star projector for multimedia ambience. This disc-based device projects realistic, though not scientifically accurate, images of nebula, galaxies and other scenes, without the need for total darkness.
Save $14 on this superb little Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, which projects actual images of the cosmos, making it both useful for education and relaxation (though it lacks lasers). You can buy additional discs and we think it's the best value rechargeable star projector.
Save $34 on this well-rounded projector which, boasting a built-in speaker, is the best star projector you can buy for kids. It's more about ambience than accuracy, but it's powerful enough to transform a child's bedroom, with a sleep timer to ensure a good night's rest.
Save $14 on this adorable but room filling astronaut star projector. There are several similar astronaut devices and we think they're the best budget star projectors, especially if you're looking for a Christmas present for a astronomy-lover. This is a steal at just $11.