We've tested, reviewed and ranked 34 star projectors currently on the market, and on this page are the best star projectors we would recommend that are currently on offer before Thanksgiving (and before Black Friday starts officially).

Star projectors are a fantastic way of bringing the cosmos into your home, whether that's projecting planets onto your walls or bathing a boring room in a massive starscape.

We have curated the early deals to include only genuine deals (not the artificially inflated ones) and star projectors that work for either children to act as ambiance and night lights, projectors that are good for parties and even scientifically realistic ones that act more like STEM toys. For example, if you want one for education purposes, consider the POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector, which uses changeable discs to show images of the actual night sky.