Black Friday space gift ideas: Telescope deals, binocular discounts, camera deals and more

Telescopes

Top telescope deal Editor's pick Unistellar eVscope eQuinox: was $2999, now $1899 on Amazon.

Save $1100, yes over a thousand dollars! On a highly sophisticated telescope that's 100 times more powerful than a regular telescope, comes with a huge database of night sky objects so you can view targets at the touch of a button and comes with the Unistellar network of over 5000 citizen astronomers. There's no hiding from the price tag here but then again, this is a serious saving and a quality bit of equipment. Note: Stock is low, so you'll have to act fast to grab this deal.

Sky-Watcher Skymax 127 SynScan AZ GoTo: Was $880, now $783.20 on Amazon. Save nearly $100 on a telescope that we rate as the best Go-To for smaller budgets. It mixes great optics with great technology.

Telescopes for beginners

Top beginner telescope deal Editor's pick Celestron NexStar 4SE: Was $679, now $579.99 on Amazon. Save over $100 on a telescope that features in our best telescopes guide and we found that it's the best for beginners, when we reviewed the Celestron NexStar 4SE. Note: We've seen this telescope on sale for a little less in recent times, so maybe hold off until Black Friday itself for a better deal.

Celestron Astro Fi 130: Was $728.95, now $529.95 on Adorama. Save nearly $200 on a telescope that offers the most value to enthusiasts. You can read more about it in our in-depth review. Note: The before price has spiked to make it look like a bigger deal than it really is, the price you pay is still reasonable.

Binoculars

Top binocular deal Editor's pick Canon 10x32 IS binoculars: was $1099 now $899 from Amazon. Save $200 on these highly portable stabilizing binoculars that will let you take in the night sky jitter-free without the need for a tripod.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56 Binoculars Was $269.95 Now $219.95 on Amazon. Save $50 on what we rate as the best binoculars on the market for affordable stargazing. They offer a wide aperture and powerful magnification and you can read more in our review of these binoculars.

Celestron Nature 12x50 DX ED Binoculars Was $338.95 Now $229.95 on Adorama. Save $109 on a pair of binoculars we rate as the best for daytime use. It features some high-end glass and you can check out our review for it but, the before price here seems to have been spiked a little to make it seem like you're saving more than you actually are. The price to pay is still good though.

Celestron SkyMaster 8x56 Now $218.49 on B&H Photo Video. You get a free harness strap worth $24 with this purchase. Not to mention you also get some fantastic binoculars, in fact, we think they are the best for low light conditions in our round-up of the best binoculars.

Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 Binoculars:

was $119.95 now $105.99 at Amazon



Get a great low price on these binoculars that we reviewed and we think is the best for moon views. 15x magnifications make far away targets visible while a large aperture and objective lens allow a lot of light in for a clear viewing experience. You can also get the bundle with the Smartphone adapter.



Note: They are also on offer at B&H Photo and video with extra accessories.

Star Projectors

Top projector deal Editor's pick Pococo galaxy star projector: was $139.99 , now $105.99 on Amazon Save over 25% with an extra 12% off by applying the coupon over at Amazon on one of the best star projectors. We love the accurate star projections, additional realistic image disks to match our time and location and the great styling on this star projector.

Aukyo Astronaut Star Projector Was $34.99 Now $29.74 on Amazon. Save 15% on this star projector that comes in the form of an astronaut. It's recently gone viral and features 17 different modes and comes with a remote control and timer.

Cameras

Top camera deal Editor's pick Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera was $3899 now $3399 on Amazon. Save $500 on an excellent camera that we rate as Canon's best ever, which is saying something. It features 8K video capabilites and a 45MP sensor combined with a top-of-the-range autofocus system. Some might think some of the specs are overkill but in truth, this is a great deal on a premium camera. Note: Stock is a little low, so you'll have to act soon to get this great price.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 X Mirrorless Camera Was $2999.95 Now $1499.95 on B&H Photo Video. Save $1500 (50%) on an excellent camera that features a 20.4MP micro four thirds sensor, dual image processors, 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization, 121-point auto focus, 4K video capabilities and a weather-sealed construction.

Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera was $1499 now $1399 on Amazon. Save $100 on a mirrorless camera that we rate as one of the best cameras on the market. It's excellent for snapping on the go and vlogging in particular. It features 4K video capabilities, has a 34.4MP sensor and has outstanding autofocus and tracking features. Note: Stock is low, so you'll have to act soon if you want this deal. This camera is also available at Walmart for less, although it's not technically a deal.

Sony A7R IV: was $3199, now $2998 on Amazon. Save $201.99 on this monster of a mirrorless camera that captures hugely detailed 61MP stills, 4K 30p video footage and can ramp up its ISO to 102,400 for shooting in the dark. We like it so much, we have previously named it the best camera overall earlier in 2023.

Drones

Top drone deal Editor's pick DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo was $718 now $658 on Amazon. Save $60 on one of the best beginner drones currently available. We also rate it as one of the best drones after reviewing the DJI Mini 3. It offers a more affordable price point, excellent image quality and it's sub 250g, so you don't have to worry about regulations when flying.

Holy Stone HS720G: was $427.99, now $299.99 on Amazon Save 30% on this Holy Stone drone, plus get another $80 off by applying the $80 coupon. When we reviewed the HS720G we found it best suited to beginners with limited budgets.

Lego

Top Lego Star Wars deal Editor's pick Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Was $169.99 Now $135.99 on Amazon. Save 20% and get a good deal on an iconic ship that comes with loads of features. In this set you get minifigures of Chewbacca, C3-PO, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian and more. You also get 1,351 pieces, a spring loaded shooter, an opening cockpit, and lowering ramp.

Lego Marvel Hulkbuster Building Set Was $417.99 Now $360.79 on Amazon. Save nearly $60 and get Amazon's lowest ever price on this seriously impressive 4,049-piece Lego behemoth. It comes with authentic details including three light-up arc reactors, a fully jointed upper body and a cockpit for a Tony Stark Lego figure. It also comes with a Tony Stark minifigure and information plate.

Lego Black Panther Bust Was $349.99 Now $209.99 on Lego. Save $140 (40%) on this 2,961-piece bust of Black Panther. It's suitable for those aged 18 and above and it comes with an information plate and detachable fingers for display possibilities. It also measures at over 18 inches (46cm) in height and 15 inches in width (39cm), so it's a perfect centerpiece model.

Lego City Rocket Launch Center Was $159.99 Now $132.99 on Best Buy. Save $27 and get one of the lowest price we've seen on this exciting Lego set, perfect for younger builders and budding astronauts. It features 1010 pieces numerous vehicles and astronaut minifigures as well as an operational launch tower elevator.

Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama Was $89.99 Now $57.59 on Amazon. Save 36% and get Amazon's lowest ever price on a really cool Lego set. It features 1,000 pieces, Yoda's hut, an X-Wing emerging out of the swamp and minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Yoda and R2-D2.

Lightsabers

Top lightsaber deal Editor's pick Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Lightsaber Was $278.99 Now $164.99 on Amazon. Save $114 (41%) and get Amazon's lowest ever price on one of the best lightsabers on the market. It features at the top of our best lightsabers guide because of it's great for use or display, features fantastic effects and looks amazing. Note: If you don't want to buy this from Amazon, it's on sale for the same price as Best Buy.

Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Was $278.99 Now $164 on Amazon. Save $115 and get Amazon's lowest ever price on an excellent lightsaber. Just like the lightsaber above, but it's a replica of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from "Return Of The Jedi".

Star Wars The Black Series DarkSaber Was $278.99 Now $230.52 On Amazon. Save Nearly $50 on another excellent lightsaber that also features in our best lightsabers guide for it's unique look and design as well as quality effects. It's worth noting that it's also Amazon's lowest ever price.

Streaming

Top streaming deal Editor's pick Paramount Plus FREE with Walmart Plus subscription. You get a Paramount Plus Essential plan for free with Walmart Plus sign ups.

Paramount Plus: 30 day free trial. Use the code: WANTMORE to extend your free trial from a standard 7-day one to a 30-day one. Stream every bit of Star Trek content ever made, Halo, Transformers and much, much more.

Sling TV: FREE Fire Stick Lite and $10 off first month Everything is better when it's free and that includes a Fire Stick Lite. You can claim that, and $10 off your first month when you sign up to Sling TV's Blue, Orange or both packages.

AMC Plus Was $8.99 Now $5 for the first month. Save $4 on your first month of AMC Plus, the deal is available on Sling's website, but you don't need to have a Sling subscription to make the most of this deal.

