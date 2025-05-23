10 best Amazon Memorial Day deals — telescopes, star projectors, Lego Star Wars
These out-of-this-world Amazon Memorial Day deals are perfect for those looking for a space-themed discount over the long weekend.
Another holiday and another sales event are upon us as Amazon Memorial Day deals are officially landing.
Big retailers are dropping prices and Amazon is one of the frontrunners when it comes to epic deals during special sales events. Fortunately, there's plenty of space-loving deals to be done. If anything, there are too many and that's why we've sifted through them for you.
From the best star projectors and Lego space sets, to telescopes, binoculars and more, we've rounded up the best Memorial Day deals across Amazon. So, if you're looking to make savings that are totally out of this world, then you're in the right place.
Quick list
Best Memorial Day deal
This novelty star projector is better than just a cheap novelty. It offers actual quality with a really cool design and handy features — it's now half price.
Best other star projector deal
This Planetarium is almost half price for Memorial Day and offers 13 different projections which include nebulae, planets and galaxies.
Best Lego Star Wars deal
This Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is ideal for those that don't have the space for a massive set. It features a lot of detail as well as a display stand and plaque.
Best binoculars deal
We think these are the best affordable stargazing binoculars available and now they're over $65 off this Memorial Day.
Best Memorial Day telescope deal
We think this is the best telescope on the market for portability, so it's ideal if you're looking for genuine quality but you live in an area with plenty of light pollution.
Best Memorial Day lightsaber deal
One of the best lightsabers on the market, you can save $50 on a metal hilt with a removable blade which comes with LED lights and sound effects plus a display stand.
The best Amazon Memorial Day deals
You can get this 13-in-1 planetarium for almost half price. It features 13 projection settings, including planets, galaxies, and nebulae, as well as 360-degree projection abilities. This is a limited-time deal, so you'll have to act quickly.
You can now get half price on one of the best star projectors on the market. It's an excellent novelty that is built surprisingly well, offers decent projections along with a cool-looking design and it features Bluetooth connectivity along with a 360-degree rotating head.
Grab 20% off an excellent interactive Lego set that's ideal for kids and budding scientists. In our Lego Earth and Moon Orbit review, we praised its value, how fun it is to build, how accurate it looks and the mechanics on offer.
Save 20% on an excellent Lego Star Wars set and you can check out our Lego Millennium Falcon review for a more in-depth look. It's pretty neat if you're not looking for a near-1000 dollar set as it comes with a display stand and name plaque as well as details including a cockpit, cannons and a satellite dish.
Save nearly $45 on what we think are the best binoculars for affordable stargazing on the market. In our Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars review, we praised the build quality, aperture size and light gathering ability as well as the close focusing and eye relief. It's an affordable pair of binos we would recommend and they're now on offer.
Get over $65 off what we think are the best binoculars for daytime use available. In our Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 binoculars review, we found that it has a compact and portable build that also provides bright and crisp images with ED objective lenses. They're versatile in what you can view effectively with them and now they come with a significant saving.
Save 36% on a compact telescope, designed for beginners. It features fully-coated glass optics with a 70mm objective lens and it comes with accessories including a full-height tripod, two eyepieces, a finderscope, access to Celestron's Starry Night astronomy software and more.
Save nearly 20% on one of the best telescopes on the market. We praised it for its reasonable price, motorized functionality and SkyPortal app, making it a good telescope for beginners. And, the impressive app offers you 100,000+ celestial objects to zoom in on. All for just $469 this Memorial Day weekend.
Save nearly $50 on one of the best lightsabers on the market. It features remarkable detail, a metal hilt which gives a real feel and light and sound effects which makes it suitable for cosplay and light combat. It also comes with a removable blade and a display stand, so you can showcase it however you like.
Save a massive 37% on an excellent lightsaber and part of Star Wars's Black Series Force FX range, which is known for quality. Sabine Wren's lightsaber features Led lights within the removable blade, sound effects including battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect and more. It also comes with a display stand, so it's also suitable for cosplay, light combat recreation and display purposes.
Buying advice
Memorial Day is a great time to check for deals as Amazon, and other retailers, are holding sales over the long weekend. Sometimes, you can see prices are inflated before being reduced, to look like a good deal, but in fact no real value is on offer. Above, we've checked the price history of the products on sale to make sure you're actually getting a good price.
If you don't find something suitable above, and of course there are a lot more deals than just what we've highlighted in this guide, it could be worth waiting for Amazon Prime Day, which isn't far away. We're expecting to see a lot more deals on many more products during that annual sales event, so don't feel the need to buy if you're unsure now.
