Another holiday and another sales event are upon us as Amazon Memorial Day deals are officially landing.

Big retailers are dropping prices and Amazon is one of the frontrunners when it comes to epic deals during special sales events. Fortunately, there's plenty of space-loving deals to be done. If anything, there are too many and that's why we've sifted through them for you.

From the best star projectors and Lego space sets, to telescopes, binoculars and more, we've rounded up the best Memorial Day deals across Amazon. So, if you're looking to make savings that are totally out of this world, then you're in the right place.

Quick list

The best Amazon Memorial Day deals

Fussion 13-in-1 Planetarium: was $50 now $27 at Amazon You can get this 13-in-1 planetarium for almost half price. It features 13 projection settings, including planets, galaxies, and nebulae, as well as 360-degree projection abilities. This is a limited-time deal, so you'll have to act quickly.

Celestron Travel Scope 70: was $120 now $76.50 at Amazon Save 36% on a compact telescope, designed for beginners. It features fully-coated glass optics with a 70mm objective lens and it comes with accessories including a full-height tripod, two eyepieces, a finderscope, access to Celestron's Starry Night astronomy software and more.

Celestron Astro-Fi 102: was $580 now $469 at Amazon Save nearly 20% on one of the best telescopes on the market. We praised it for its reasonable price, motorized functionality and SkyPortal app, making it a good telescope for beginners. And, the impressive app offers you 100,000+ celestial objects to zoom in on. All for just $469 this Memorial Day weekend.

Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber: was $279 now $230 at Amazon Save nearly $50 on one of the best lightsabers on the market. It features remarkable detail, a metal hilt which gives a real feel and light and sound effects which makes it suitable for cosplay and light combat. It also comes with a removable blade and a display stand, so you can showcase it however you like.

Star Wars The Black Series Sabine Wren Force FX Lightsaber: was $279 now $175 at Amazon Save a massive 37% on an excellent lightsaber and part of Star Wars's Black Series Force FX range, which is known for quality. Sabine Wren's lightsaber features Led lights within the removable blade, sound effects including battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect and more. It also comes with a display stand, so it's also suitable for cosplay, light combat recreation and display purposes.

Buying advice

Memorial Day is a great time to check for deals as Amazon, and other retailers, are holding sales over the long weekend. Sometimes, you can see prices are inflated before being reduced, to look like a good deal, but in fact no real value is on offer. Above, we've checked the price history of the products on sale to make sure you're actually getting a good price.

If you don't find something suitable above, and of course there are a lot more deals than just what we've highlighted in this guide, it could be worth waiting for Amazon Prime Day, which isn't far away. We're expecting to see a lot more deals on many more products during that annual sales event, so don't feel the need to buy if you're unsure now.