These are our picks of the best space tech deals you can get ahead of Fourth of July and Amazon Prime Day with offers on telescopes, star projectors and more.
If you're looking for the best space tech deals this Fourth of July and ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you're in the right place.
We've rounded up worthwhile discounts across a range of products, including telescopes, star projectors, binoculars and model rockets. Now is a great time to search for deals, as we're seeing plenty of Fourth of July celebration discounts as well as early Amazon Prime Day offers. Both annual events offer a chance to grab the space tech you've been after with a sizable discount, with Prime Day becoming a four-day event for the first time ever.
You might be chasing quality over the size of a discount, and we can't fault that line of thought. So, it might be worth checking out our guides to the best telescopes, best star projectors, best binoculars and best model rockets, if you don't find something suitable below. But, scroll down to discover the best Fourth of July and early Prime Day space tech deals out there.
The best Fourth of July and early Prime Day 2025: Space tech deals we recommend
The best Fourth of July and early Prime Day telescope deals
Save 16% on an excellent beginner tabletop telescope that features in our best telescopes guide. An affordable Dobsonian tabletop telescope with a 76mm aperture and a moon-design wrap, it's ideal for those looking for hassle-free views of the moon and stars, including budding astronomers.
Note: We have seen a slightly lower price for this telescope in recent times, but for the last couple of years, this is a decent price to pay. Check out our review for a closer look.
Save $200 on another one of the best telescopes. This one features a motorized mount, an eight-inch mount, a 2032mm focal length and a useful magnification of up to 480x. Check out our Celestron Nexstar 8SE review for a closer look.
Note: We have seen lower prices for this telescope before but this is a good price to pay compared to recent prices.
The best Fourth of July and early Amazon Prime Day 2025 star projector deals
Save 28% by applying the coupon as well on one of the best star projectors around. In our Pococo Galaxy Star Projector review, we praised its rechargeable battery, meaning you can take it with you and use it where you like. We also liked the realistic imagery on offer and the expansion packs available.
Save 17% on an excellent STEM set, well-suited for kids. In our review, we praised its value, its transportability and the child-friendly design. Its clear projections make it a great, affordable STEM option for budding scientists.
Get this novelty star projector for half price as it's reduced to just $11. We love Astronaut star projectors and they feature in our best star projectors and best star projectors under $100 guides. This is a low-risk investment if you're looking for a star projector for a space-loving young one.
The best Fourth of July and early Amazon Prime Day 2025 Binoculars Deals
Save over $80 on what we think are the best binoculars for daytime use on the market. We praised them for their compact design, ED objective lenses, and the sharp images produced by high-end glass in our Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 review.
Note: Apply the coupon to maximize the savings.
Get over $60 off the best binoculars for moon views available. In our review, we praised the reasonable price (that's now even more reasonable) you pay for an amazing stargazing experience. These binos are robust, waterproof and come with 15x magnification and a large 70mm aperture.
Note: Apply the coupon to maximize the savings.
Save $32 on one of the best budget binoculars on the market. In our review, we praised the quality of specs and its water-resistant exterior. It also features a 12x magnification and a sizable 60mm aperture.
Note: Apply the coupon to maximize the savings.
The best Fourth of July and early Amazon Prime Day model rocket deals
Save $35 and get a fantastic Fourth of July and early Prime Day deal on an excellent model rocket set designed for beginners. This set comes with the rocket, a parachute, a launch pad and a launch set, so you don't need much more to be ready for take-off.
Save 20% and get the lowest price we've seen for a while on a 19-inch rocket and building kit designed for those with some experience behind them. It requires assembly and features a 24-inch parachute, allowing it to reach heights of up to 900 feet.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
Amazon Prime Day 2025 starts on July 8. For the first time ever, it will be a four-day event, meaning it will run through to July 11. We usually see a multitude of discounts across a broad range of products and if you're looking to beat the sales rush and pick up a bargain, we think the deals you see above are the pick of the bunch.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's annual summer sales event where they reduce the prices on a vast number of products. To make the most of this event, you'll have to become an Amazon Prime member to gain access to exclusive offers from the online retailer.
Why buy now and not wait for Prime Day?
Fourth of July deals versus Amazon Prime Day
Fourth of July celebrations often offer up discounts from retailers. We're also already seeing early Amazon Prime Day deals. The discounts you see above are worthwhile deals and by waiting for Prime Day, you risk stock issues and price fluctuations. In most cases, it would make sense to wait for the sales event as it's the safest bet to get a good offer. But, if you see a good deal now, there's no reason not to grab it.
