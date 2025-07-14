Even though Amazon Prime Day is officially over, we've spotted some products that are now cheaper than during the event. With our price checking expertise, we know these prices are lower than over the weekend but we don't know how long these prices will last, so don't wait to find out.
We've rounded up the cheapest prices we've found for the best cameras, the best star projectors, the best Lego space sets and the best drones to help you save some more dollars.
The best camera deals
Save $554 on a camera we rated our best hybrid camera in our best mirrorless cameras guide. During Prime, it was listed on sale as $2660, giving you a further $15 off. This is an excellent low-light camera that's powerful, receiving four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R5 review. Perks include autofocusing, eight stops of image stabilization and 8K video capability.
The best star projector deals
Save $23 on this star projector that produces sharp views. Having reviewed similar products, we know this is a good buy. Plus, it's received 4.4 stars with over 1400 reviews on Amazon and is now a further $3 cheaper than during the Prime event.
The best Lego space set deals
Save $20 on this detailed model of the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance. Listed on sale at $88 during the Prime event, it's now dropped a further $8. Suitable for experienced Lego/Technic builders, this provides a complex build. In our Mars Rover Perseverance review, we said it's a 'gorgeous display piece for adults'.
The best drone deals
Save $40 on this powerful drone. Its listed sale price during the Prime event was $400 and now it's a further $40 off. In our full Ruko F11GIM2 drone review, we noted the impressive range and battery life offered value at this price point. For this bargain price, you also get accessories and extras.
