Love Fujifilm? These are the best prices on the last day of Amazon Prime Day
These are the best prices for Fujifilm cameras on the last day of Amazon Prime Day — prices could jump up at any moment!
It's the last day of Amazon Prime Day and there are still big discounts across a range of products, including some hot prices on these cameras. We don't know how long these prices will last, but don't wait to find out, as they could jump up when Prime Day ends.
All of these models feature in our best Fujifilm cameras guide and they are great for a wide range of photography styles, including astrophotography. There are still plenty of deals to be had on the final day of Amazon Prime Day so make sure you stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day hub for all the best prices across a range of skywatching and astrophotography gear.
Save $451 dollars on this X-M5 bundle, which includes the handy XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 lens. It is a great compact camera that is great for beginners and features the new film simulation dial.
We gave it four stars and dubbed it the best for portability in our best Fujifilm cameras guide.
Save $164 on a serious workhorse camera with a 40MP sensor, CFexpress slot and 8K video capability.
We picked it as the best for professionals in our best Fujifilm cameras guide and awarded it four and a half stars.
Save $385 on highly capable and creative camera that boasts weather sealing, a dual-axis tilting screen and a 40MP sensor.
It can shoot a wide variety of styles, including great astro ability, hence why we awarded it four stars in our full Fujifilm X-T5 review.
Save $40 on this nifty little introduction to the Fujifilm X-series of cameras. It has a 26MP sensor, 4K video capability and is super lightweight at just over thirteen ounces. This bundle comes with the handy XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 lens too so you can start photographing straight away.
We awarded it four and a half stars in our full Fujifilm X-T30 II review and picked it as our best beginner's camera in our best Fujifilm cameras guide.
Save $50 on this medium format beast that is perfect for use in studio environments and producing super high-resolution stills.
It has a huge 102MP sensor that is bigger than full-frame and is relatively compact for a medium format camera. We chose it as our best medium format pick in our best Fujifilm cameras guide.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia before moving to South Korea to teach English. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.