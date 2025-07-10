You can still get one of the best budget binoculars for under $35 this Prime Day
We found a lot to like about these binoculars in our Celestron Cometron 7x50 review. So much so that it features in our best binoculars for kids and best budget binoculars guides. This Prime Day, they're under $35 and they offer surprisingly good quality optics, a wide field of view, BK 7 glass and a lightweight design. They're perfect for kids and they're a great value option. This deal is a low-risk option if you're buying for kids or younger users.
Save 28% on one of the best budget binoculars you can get. Portable and lightweight, these are perfect for a second care-free pair for adults or as a first pair for kids. We think these offer great optics for the price point.
The standout positive of these binoculars, other than the price, is the surprisingly good optics you get for your money. BK7 glass is used as opposed to the BaK-4 you might find on premium models, which isn't a bad thing, as it keeps the price down and it's still good enough for kids and younger adults to enjoy. The Cometron 7x50 also features a Porro Prism design, which offers a wide field-of-view and wobble-free views too. You can get a 7x magnification and a 50mm aperture with these binoculars.
On top of everything, these binoculars are also waterproof and they have a generous exit pupil. Overall, that means that these are a great choice for budding stargazers and young ones looking to get views of the night sky. At under 2 lbs, they're also easy to use all day long, so they're an ideal backup pair for adults.
Key features: 7x magnification, objective lens diameter of 50mm, angular field of view 6.8 degrees, eye-relief 13mm.
Product launched: July 2013
Price history: Before today's deal, we've only seen these binoculars cheaper once this year. The price fluctuates between $43 and $48 normally, so this is a fair bit off to be able to explore the night sky as a family.
Price comparison: Amazon: $34.39 | Walmart: $47.95
Consensus: A brilliant pair of inexpensive binoculars offering great views of the night sky for an unbelievably low price. Perfect for all the family, with the Cometron 7x50 being lightweight and portable to pass around.
Featured in guides: Best binoculars, Best budget binoculars, Best beginner binoculars
✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a decent pair of binoculars without breaking the bank.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're worried about dropping them. If you're accident-prone, these may not be the ones for you. Our best budget binoculars guide has some great suggestions for more rugged pairs.
