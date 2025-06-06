This guide is for those just starting to explore the fantastic world of binocular observation. Whether it's stargazing or observing birds from a bird hide, we will walk you through each of the most critical aspects of this hobby, from magnification and clarity to weight and ease of use.

We've picked our favorite beginner binoculars, detailing what makes them good to help take some of the confusion away. Hopefully, we can make a daunting area seem a little less complicated and help you towards making an informed decision. We cover everything from budget-conscious models to the best image quality, to guide you into this exciting hobby.

For top-of-the-range models, check out our best binoculars guide. If you're looking for something a little more compact, our best compact binoculars guide may come in handy. Or, if you have a little one who you're keen to share this new hobby with, our best binoculars for kids guide has a host of suitable binoculars for children.

The best beginner binoculars we recommend in 2025

The best beginner binoculars overall

Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 With sharp optics and a competitive price, the Nikon P3 is an excellent introduction to binoculars. Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 8x Objective lens diameter: 42 mm Angular field of view: 7.2 degrees Eye relief: 20.2 mm / 0.8 inch Weight: 465 g / 1.025 lbs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at REI Reasons to buy + Excellent optics + Easy to transport + Slender and light Reasons to avoid - Poor neckstrap - Lenses could be better - Poorly fitted lens caps

Buy it if ✅ You need good waterproofing: These binoculars offer decent waterproofing, with them being waterproof up to a metre for up to ten minutes, meaning they won't struggle with a downpour.



✅ You're looking for a reliable and durable pair of binoculars: We couldn't find much wrong with these binoculars so you can rest assured they offer quality.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a higher budget: If you can afford to spend slightly more, you can get even better optics. We'd suggest the Nikon Monarch or P7 lines.



❌ You want a comfortable neckstrap: We found the neckstrap on the P3 to be thin so it won't suit those looking for a plusher strap.

The bottom line 🔎 Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 With its slender roof prism design, the Nikon P3 is easy to transport and quick to use. It is also waterproof to a metre for up to ten minutes, making it rugged and practical. The Nikon P3 has extremely good optics with clear and crisp views, making it an ideal first binocular ★★★★

The optics in the Nikon P3 8x42 performed well in our review, especially considering their price point. They are a roof prism design, making them lightweight and slender, enabling them to be easily carried under a coat on the provided neck strap.

They have the lowest chromatic aberration of any similarly priced binocular we have tested, with just a little softness around the edge of the image and slight color fringing, with some high contrast views. This wasn't a problem at night, though.

There are some small concessions to be made though but these are small such as poorly fitting lens caps and a rather thin, uncomfortable neck strap. But the important area of image quality has been concentrated on here by Nikon.

We conducted a thorough evaluation of the 8x42 models and noticed that the construction and finish exhibit remarkable consistency across all four versions in the P3 series. Each model is equipped with a sophisticated multilayer coating that effectively minimizes lens flare and ghosting, enhancing image clarity and contrast. Furthermore, the prisms housed within the binoculars are treated with a high-quality silver alloy coating that significantly boosts light transmission and brightness. This meticulous attention to detail makes the P3 series particularly effective for low-light observation, providing users with vibrant and clear views in challenging lighting conditions like those found whilst stargazing.

The premium feel extends to the adjustable, twist-up eyecups that give a satisfying click as they're turned and have a generous maximum eye relief of 20.2mm, suitable for most people who wear glasses. We were impressed with the eyepieces as they felt reminiscent of the much more expensive Nikon Monarch HG binoculars.

There are benefits to the premium design here for beginners. The waterproof ability of the P3 makes it tough enough to withstand unfamiliar hands accidentally dropping it in streams or just the general extra level of abuse that beginners subject their equipment to.

Read more: Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 review

The best beginner binoculars for stargazing

Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 With their wide field of view, these binoculars are perfect for spotting distant stars. Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 10x Objective lens diameter: 50 mm Angular field of view: 6.5 degrees Eye relief: 11.8 mm / 0.46 inch Weight: 899 g / 1.98 lbs Reasons to buy + Wide field of view + Sleek design + Good optical quality Reasons to avoid - Poor eye relief - Some chromatic aberration

Buy it if ✅ You're an entry-level astronomer: The Nikon 10x50 Aculons will offer great, sharp images of the night sky for beginner astronomers.



✅ You would like bright and sharp images: Although the edges were sometimes blurred, the image of the star or object we were focused on was bright and clear.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You wear glasses: The eye relief on these binoculars are not sufficient for a comfortable experience for those who wear glasses.



❌ You travel a lot: While it's possible to take these binoculars with you, it's important to bear in mind there are other options that may be more portable.

The bottom line 🔎 Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 These binoculars are suitable for entry-level astronomy. Even though they are somewhat bulky for travel and have limited eye relief, they still provide bright and sharp images of the night sky ★★★★

We found the Nikon Aculons proved to be perfect for new astronomers. With their 10x50mm lens and their porro prism design, they are larger and more cumbersome than their roof prism counterparts. However, this design allows for more light transfer through the lens, helping keen astronomers to see distant planets and galaxies.

They have Bak-4-treated glass which is an improvement over the Bak-7 that is usually seen at this price point. There is evidence of softness around the edge of the image and chromatic aberration is apparent but the levels experienced are to be expected at this price point.

We managed to test the Aculons at a dark sky site in early spring where our expert reviewer was able to observe the star fields and nebulae of Sagittarius and Scorpius. Stars in the centre of the image were found to be sharp and clear but the edges of the image had a distinct blur. However, once again, this is to be expected at this price point.

The Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211's wide 6.5-degree field of view proved ideally suited to sweeping across star fields. It's lightweight at 899 g which also helps with ease of use (and for use over many hours while observing the night sky).

When considering binoculars for stargazing during your trip, it's important to note the differences between types. Porro prism binoculars, such as the Nikon 10x50 Aculon, are generally wider than their roof prism counterparts. This design means that porro prism binoculars cannot be folded into a more compact shape, making them less space-efficient for travel. Keep this in mind when selecting binoculars for your night sky observations.

The Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 is a step-down, cut-price version of Nikon's Action EX series of binoculars but there's not much to tell them apart. However, one difference is that the rubber armor covering the optical engine and the tubes isn't as nice to touch as on the Action EX. It feels somewhat rubbery and resistant but that's a positive in terms of adding extra grip.

Read more: Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 review

The best beginner binoculars for kids

Buy it if ✅ Weight is an important factor: The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are lightweight and portable, making them suitable for extended use and comfortable for hand-holding during night sky-watching.



✅ You are on a budget: The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are highly recommended as the best well-priced option for kids.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're worried about dropping them: These binoculars are not drop-proof so if you're worried you, or your young ones, might be accident-prone, it might be best to avoid them.



❌ You want impressive optics: The image quality is slightly compromised due to the use of BK7 glass, and for better stargazing, a pair with BaK-4 glass is recommended.

The bottom line 🔎 Celestron Cometron 7x50 Initially, we expected to find these binoculars laughable but instead, we grew to appreciate them. If you're seeking an affordable way to enjoy binocular skywatching with your children, Celestron's Cometron 7x50 is an excellent choice ★★★★

The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are ideal for young astronomers as their first binoculars and serve as a durable, carefree second option for adults. Although not drop-proof or entirely waterproof, at such a reasonable price, it is worth the risk in even allowing small children to use them to experience night sky views.

The Cometron 7x50, along with its larger sibling, the 12x70, made its debut in July 2013, a mere ten months following the extraordinary discovery of Comet ISON. The binoculars are designed with prisms employing the Porro configuration, a classic choice well-regarded for enhancing the experience of astronomical observation. Yet, they utilize BK7 glass — an economical alternative to the more premium BAK4 glass that populates higher-end models. This difference in optical materials became starkly apparent when comparing the exit pupil of the Oberwerk 8x40, which boasts superior BAK4 optics, to that of the Celestron 7x50. The Oberwerks presented a beautifully defined disc of light, inviting and crisp, whereas the Cometrons delivered a more lackluster, fuzzy pseudo-circle. This imperfect representation morphed inward into a diamond-shaped point, evoking the image of a slightly distorted and rotated square. However, if you are buying these for your children as a way to introduce them into skywatching, their image quality will be more than enough.

The exit pupil itself represents a critical aspect of binoculars, forming the disc of virtual imagery at their focus point — the gateway into the world of observation. Using the Cometrons in practical scenarios means that users must adjust their gaze to penetrate deeper into these imperfect image circlets than they might with binoculars featuring the refined BAK4 glass. However, in an intriguing twist of design strategy, the engineers at Celestron have opted for an optical geometry that yields an unusually large exit pupil, exceeding 7mm in diameter. This thoughtful design decision results in a practical working area. Furthermore, the large exit pupil of the Cometrons is beneficial for the intended market of kids. Young people's more elastic eyes allow for wider pupil dilation, improving their ability to see in the dark and adapt to low light conditions more quickly. This feature makes the Cometrons a better fit for younger users.

Read more: Celestron Cometron 7x50 review

The best budget beginner binoculars

Olympus 8x25 WP II These portable and inexpensive binoculars are ideal for nature enthusiasts or casual skywatchers. Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 8x Objective lens diameter: 25 mm Angular field of view: 6.2 degrees Eye relief: 15 mm / 0.6-inches Weight: 260 g / 0.57 lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent, high-quality build + Lightweight + Water and fog proof Reasons to avoid - Neckstrap needs an upgrade - Low light-gathering prowess - Expensive compared to specialist skywatching binoculars

Buy it if ✅ You're a nature enthusiast: These binoculars are a trustworthy companion for wildlife enthusiasts and for those who love nothing more than trekking, while also effortlessly taking in the views of their surroundings.



✅ You're new to skywatching: With a good optical system that offers fair to good views of some night sky targets, it would suit those who are entry-level astronomers.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're an experienced skywatcher: The Olympus 8x25 WP II binoculars are versatile for various observing conditions but are not ideal for dedicated skywatching due to their small aperture and limited light-gathering ability.



❌ Comfort is important to you: We found the neckstrap could be more comfortable which may be an issue for those hoping to carry these around all day.

The bottom line 🔎 Olympus WP II 8x25 Whether you're observing distant landscapes or engaging in birdwatching, these compact binoculars excel in rendering vibrant images that captivate the eye ★★★★½

The Olympus 8x25 WP II binoculars come with manufacturer specifications that include a field of view of 108 meters at a distance of 1000 meters, an actual field of view of 6.2 degrees and an apparent field of view of 49.5 degrees. Featuring a magnification of 8x and an aperture of 25mm, these binoculars may not be the top choice for avid astronomers looking to explore the night sky. However, they provide a solid option for viewing brighter celestial objects and accessible deep-sky targets with magnitudes of +4.0 or greater, offering promising performance for more casual observations. And, they are more than suitable for those who enjoy seeing the details of nature.

From the moment you unbox the Olympus 8x25 WP II binoculars, it's clear that they live up to their strong reputation. These binoculars are not only a pleasure to handle, due to their rubber-coated finish offering comfortable grip, but they are also remarkably lightweight, weighing only 260 g. Because of this, it allows for extended viewing without causing any strain on the arms — we found ourselves effortlessly sweeping across the vast expanses of the night sky for a good five minutes without the slightest hint of fatigue. Plus, for added convenience during travel, these binoculars can be easily folded and stored in the included carry case, making them an excellent choice for explorers on the go.

What truly sets the Olympus 8x25 WP II apart is the unwavering commitment to quality demonstrated by the manufacturer. Each component of the housing feels robust and well-crafted, instilling confidence that these binoculars are built to withstand countless stargazing or nature-observing sessions, regardless of environmental conditions. Whether facing humidity, rain or dust, the waterproof and fog-proof features ensure reliability and durability. This thoughtful construction guarantees not just a visual delight but also longevity, making them a reliable companion for both novice astronomers and seasoned nature goers alike.

Read more: Olympus WP II 8x25 review

The best beginner binoculars for all-round ability

Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 These rugged, all-weather Celestron binoculars are perfect for wide-field stargazing and wildlife watching. Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Magnification: 8x Objective lens diameter: 42 mm Angular field of view: 7.4 degrees Eye relief: 17 mm / 0.69 inches Weight: 629 g / 1.39 lbs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Rugged, tough design + Lightweight and portable + Anti-fog coatings Reasons to avoid - A bit heavy for children - Only 8x magnification

Buy it if ✅ You want versatility: You want a pair of binoculars that are great all-rounders.



✅ You want durability: You want a tough, ready-to-go pair of binoculars. These binoculars are waterproof and have anti-fog coatings, meaning they are suitable for any weather.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're an experienced stargazer: You may want to consider the Celestron Nature DX 8x42's sibling, the Celestron Nature DX 12x56, which, with its larger aperture, is more suited to experienced stargazers.



❌ You've got a tight budget: These are reasonably priced but may be more than you're willing to spend as a beginner.

The bottom line 🔎 Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 Many users have expressed positive reviews, with many highlighting these binoculars' exceptional clarity and performance. However, a small number of users have noted concerns about its weight which can make extended use somewhat cumbersome ★★★★

Celestron is known for being one of the leaders in optical technology and many of its models feature in our best binoculars and best telescope guides. We sang the praises of this model's bigger sibling in our Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review and you can expect similar quality and performance from this model.

The Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars are meticulously engineered to endure various environmental conditions, making them a reliable choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Their rugged construction ensures durability while the waterproof design and nitrogen-purged interiors effectively prevent fogging, allowing for clear views in any weather. Whether you’re birdwatching, hiking or simply enjoying nature, you can trust the performance and quality of the Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42.

Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) objective lenses provide high-resolution, high-contrast images that are virtually free of optical defects like chromatic aberration (color fringing). Fully multi-coated optics deliver maximum light transmission through the optical path. Phase-coated BaK-4 prisms produce vivid, true-to-life colors which is good to see at this price point.

The Nature DX ED 8x42 model is an exceptional binocular designed to deliver crystal-clear, up-close views of distant subjects with its powerful 8x magnification. This feature allows users to observe details with remarkable clarity, making it an ideal choice for nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers alike. Despite the impressive magnification, it boasts a surprisingly close focus distance of just 6.5 feet. This capability enables an immersive experience for viewing not only birds and butterflies but also intricate details of plants and other wildlife. Its lightweight and durable design ensures it can withstand outdoor adventures while providing optimum performance in various lighting conditions, making it a valuable companion for any outdoor exploration.

The best beginner binoculars for eye relief

Buy it if ✅ You are on a budget: These binoculars are competitively priced as entry-level binoculars. ✅ You're new to stargazing: The large 42 mm objective lenses allow for lots of light to be captured, making them ideal for low-light conditions such as stargazing.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want premium binoculars: While the Opticron Adventurer T WP 8x42 are a decent pair of binoculars, you'll want to look elsewhere if you're looking for a premium pair.



❌ You want all-weather suitable binoculars: While these binoculars are waterproof, sadly they are not fog-proof and so may fog up when exposed to high humidity or temperature changes.

The bottom line 🔎 Opticron Adventurer T WP 8x42 A great budget option for anyone new to stargazing that is looking for sharp images of the night sky — especially those who wear glasses ★★★

Opticron's Adventurer T WP 8x42 binoculars provide a remarkable viewing experience, thanks to their high-quality, fully multicoated optics that enhance light transmission and clarity. These binoculars are not only waterproof, ensuring durability in various weather conditions, but they also boast a lightweight design, making them easy to carry on any outdoor adventure.

When gazing at celestial bodies, users will be treated to clear, sharp images and vibrant colors that bring the night sky to life. The Opticron Adventurer T WP 8x42 binoculars feature a conventional Porro prism design, which is often preferred for astronomy over the more common roof prism designs. While they may appear somewhat old-fashioned compared to their roof counterparts, the simpler internal optical path allows more light entering the objective lenses to exit through the eyepieces which is advantageous for stargazers. These binoculars are equipped with large 42mm objective lenses, collecting nearly twice as much light as 30mm lenses. This results in brighter images, enhanced contrast and improved low-light performance. In addition to light collection, the processing of the optics is crucial with Opticron excelling in this area as well. The Porro prisms are made from BAK4 glass which is regarded as the best available material. Furthermore, every air-to-glass surface has been multi-coated to maximize light transmission and minimize optical aberrations. There is a lot there to be impressed by but the generous eye relief also makes this pair of binoculars comfortable to use for those who wear glasses.

However, while they excel in many areas, their overall performance may be considered average compared to some high-end models on the market. While they emerge as a viable option in the fiercely competitive mid-range binocular market, these binoculars lack distinctive features that would elevate them to a top recommendation. Saying that, due to their lightweight design and user-friendly attributes, we consider them to be among the most suitable choices for children and beginners, making outdoor adventures and nature exploration more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Finally, these binoculars are reasonably priced so won't upset your bank balance too much. But it's always worth taking a look at the best binoculars deals currently available before you make your final purchasing decision.

Read more: Opticron adventurer T WP 8x42 review

The best beginner binoculars: comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Magnification Objective lens diameter Angular field of view Eye relief Weight Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 8x 42 mm 7.2 degrees 20.2 mm / 0.8 inch 465 g / 1.025 lbs Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 10x 50 mm 6.5 degrees 11.8 mm / 0.46 inch 899 g / 1.98 lbs Celestron Cometron 7x50 7x 50 mm 6.8 degrees 13 mm / 0.51 inches 454 g / 1 lb Olympus 8x25 WP II 8x 25 mm 6.2 degrees 15 mm / 0.6-inches 260 g / 0.57 lbs Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 8x 42 mm 7.4 degrees 17 mm / 0.69 inches 629 g / 1.39 lbs Opticron Adventurer T WP 8x42 8x 42 mm 7.5 degrees 18 mm / 0.71 inches 625 g / 1.38 lbs

Best beginner binoculars FAQ

Are binoculars good for stargazing? Binoculars are good for stargazing, but you will want a pair with a good level of magnification. Strong magnification (over 10x) can get you up close with the stars but you will need a tripod or image stabilisation to stop shake from your hands. A mid-range of magnification is great for beginners who want to start stargazing without using a tripod. We recommend the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 with 10x magnification and a 50 mm objective lens diameter. 10x magnification was strong enough for our reviewer to observe the nebulas of Sagittarius and Scorpius and get wide views of star fields.

What are the best binoculars for beginners? We think the best binoculars for beginners are the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42. They have a medium magnification of 8x and a wide field of view, meaning they are easy to use handheld, but still strong enough for observing the night sky. You can ensure that you have a high-quality image fresh out of the box, as the Prostaff P3 prisms are coated with a silver alloy, which boosts light transmission and ensures well-contrasted views.

How do I choose my first pair of binoculars? Choosing your first pair of binoculars will depend on a range of factors but the two main ones are your budget and observation targets. If you want to look far into deep space or get super zoomed in views of the lunar surface, then you will want a magnification level of 12x or above. Just bear in mind that strong magnification will need a tripod for shake-free views. For general and more wide-field observing of planets and constellations, then an 8x or 10x will do fine. Binoculars are expensive and they can come with a whole host of features that boost their quality. If you have the budget for it, you can spend more money on image stabilisation, fully multi-coated optics and high-strength magnification. For a broader look at the top models on the market, we have a guide to the best binoculars.

How do you focus binoculars for the first time? Focusing binoculars for the first time is relatively straightforward. First, you will want to look through the binoculars and close your right eye, then use the main focus knob (usually on the top of the binoculars) to bring your object into focus. Then close your left eye and adjust the diopter (small dial usually on the right eyepiece) to bring the right eye into focus. Now you can just use the main focus knob to focus on your chosen object.

How we test the best beginner binoculars

We provide honest and open reviews of binoculars, testing them in real-life settings and highlighting the good parts and the bad parts of each product.

Binoculars come in a huge range of power and specs, each offering different features and capabilities. We review each pair of binoculars based on its build and intended use. For example, we don’t compare powerful, heavier and chunkier porro prism models with the slimmer and light roof prism models directly. This is because they each have benefits and drawbacks depending on what we aim to observe and associated peripherals like tripods and adapters.

We also check the optical performance of the binoculars, looking for aberrations, distortions and flaring present due to different quality glass (BaK-4, BK7 or K9) and lens coatings. We do this by observing various subjects and night sky objects with binoculars of differing magnification. Binoculars with 10x magnification are good for wide-field observation of the moon and scanning the Milky Way whereas 15x and higher levels have been used to observe planets in more detail, in addition to deep sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy.

We take into consideration how heavy each binocular is and whether it's easy to use straight out of the box. These are important factors for children and those just starting out with binoculars.