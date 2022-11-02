Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binocular review

The Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars offer bright and clear views, with a wide aperture for gathering light and magnification that is excellent for stargazing and wildlife spotting. They are a good quality, inexpensive pair of binoculars that we wouldn't hesitate to recommend.

The Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars are an excellent buy for wildlife enthusiasts, birders and stargazers.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS Magnification: 12x Objective lens diameter: 56mm Angular field of view: 5.5 degrees Eye relief: 0.63-inch/16mm Weight: 36.2oz/1028g

They are completely waterproof and fully rubber armored, protecting them from the elements. They are also fog-proof and nitrogen purged, so you can be safe in the knowledge you can transition from a warm home or car outside into the cold and won't have to wait for them to de-fog.

16mm eye relief is possible thanks to the twist-up eyecups, which means the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars are comfortable for spectacle wearers to use.

We tested them out over a couple of weeks to get a real feel for them in different environments and were pleased with the results, especially when sitting at such a reasonable price point.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars review

Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars: Design

16mm eye relief suitable for spectacle wearers

BaK-4 glass gives good clarity

Waterproof and Nitrogen-purged to prevent fogging

The twist up eyecups provide comfort to suit all shapes and sizes. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Celestron Nature DX 12x56 has been designed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. The attractive green rubber armor covers the polycarbonate housing and protects the binoculars from water, dirt and dust ingress. Although we didn't test it, they would likely survive a hard knock or drop, although the grippy rubber should prevent them from slipping out of your hands, even in wet conditions.

The 12-inch objective lens with BaK-4 prisms allows lots of light to pass through. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The binoculars are quite light, but not the lightest, so we were happy holding them up for extended periods. Beginners, children, or those with compromised mobility might feel the weight a little more and may get extra enjoyment from mounting them on a tripod, which is possible using the in-built mount.

ADDITIONAL KIT Neck Strap

Carry case

Lens caps

Lens cloths

Instruction manual

Rainguard

The optics in the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 rival those which can be found in much more expensive binoculars. They have phase-coated BaK-4 prisms with multi-coated optics. This means at least one set of the major optical elements has multiple coatings of anti-reflective compounds. The next 'step up' would be a pair of fully multi-coated binoculars which means all glass surfaces have multiple coatings which results in a brighter image but comes at a higher cost.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars: Performance

Bright images even when observing in low light

Good for sky watching and stargazing

Useful magnification for general wildlife watching

The author resetting object lens caps before stowing the binoculars away in the carry pouch. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

One of the best things about these binoculars is the close focus. There's no need to go and seek out a prime bird-watching location to observe from a long distance when you can use these from the comfort of your conservatory or window to look closely at the detail of the birds in your back garden. This isn't possible with all binoculars because there are limitations with the closest focusing distance. The Nature DX's here, however, can focus to just under 10 feet.

The sharpness of the image is good, but not as good as the slightly more expensive Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50, possibly because they have Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass. It's a little soft, but for a casual bird watcher or wildlife spotter, they are more than good enough considering their affordability. Professionals would likely want the results to be sharper.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars: Functionality

Small enough to pop in a glove compartment

Can be mounted on a tripod for comfort and long sessions

Focus wheel turns smoothly

The eyepiece lens caps have a hoop on either side to loop them onto the neck strap or the binoculars to avoid losing them. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

We think the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars provide great functionality for what are essentially mid-range binoculars with a beginner or budget price tag.

There's a tripod mount for added comfort during long skywatching sessions, but they are light enough to be handheld for a reasonable time without your arms getting tired.

The hinges allow an excellent range of movement for close or wide-set eyes. The twist-up eyecups also add a level of customization to make them more comfortable for the individual wearing them and are especially welcomed by spectacle wearers.

The focus knob is smooth and easy to turn but not loose enough to lose focus during use. The weather and waterproof sealing mean you can take the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 out and about anywhere, from damp rainforests to dusty deserts and everywhere in between. A rain guard is also provided to protect the lenses from getting watermarked.

Should you buy the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars?

If you want a high-quality pair of binoculars for bird watching or wildlife watching and can forgo some level of sharpness that more expensive models can provide, these are attractive. They are also suitable for sky watching and, thanks to the rubber armoring, are hardy enough to be taken anywhere without worrying about the elements.

There isn't a reason we wouldn't recommend them to a prospective buyer who is looking to spend around $250 for a durable pair of binoculars from a trusted optics brand. They have all the hallmarks of standing the test of time so if you're looking for a low budget investment in binoculars, these might be the ones for you.

The Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars come with all the accessories you need to observe straight out of the box. You don't need any prior knowledge or to perform a complicated setup.

With good build quality, waterproofness, nitrogen-purging, good BaK-4 glass and multi-coatings, it is a challenge to find another pair of binoculars that are as excellent value for money as these.

If the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars aren't for you

