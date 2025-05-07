Get ready for the Flower Moon on May 12, and grab a pair of Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 binoculars! Now $29 off at Amazon and BHPhoto, they offer a huge 12x magnification that is perfect for viewing stars, planets and deep sky objects. We featured the Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 binoculars in our best budget binoculars guide and best kids binoculars guide because of their outstanding image detail.

You can get these Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $76.49.

We rated them four stars in our Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 binoculars review for their long-range magnification and multi-coated BaK-4 lenses. The Porro prisms in these binoculars have great light transmission and produce clear and detailed images of planets, constellations and deep-sky objects.

These binoculars are for the steady-handed, but with a tripod, these binoculars are great for beginner skywatchers and kids who may be uncomfortable with the weight. 17mm of eye relief also makes these a perfect companion to skywatchers with eyeglasses.

Image 1 of 4 The binoculars offer a generous 17mm of eye relief. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Pimpled rubber provides extra grip and a large focus knob makes it easy to focus your image. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) These binoculars are best used with a binocular tripod for steady and wobble-free views. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Rubber eyecups fold down to provide easy adjustment of eye relief and stay folded during use. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

These binoculars are part of Celestron's SkyMaster series, which is also available in 7x, 15x, 20x and 25x models. The SkyMaster series provides amazing value for night-sky observation with BaK-4 prisms and multi-coated lenses for better contrast.

When we reviewed the Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 binoculars, it was the image quality that impressed us. Design features like the generous diopter range (-4 to +8) and large central focus knob meant that it was easy for us to achieve the best quality image during observation.

Coming in at 39.2 oz (1.1 kg), they aren't the heaviest binoculars but they definitely need a tripod for perfect, wobble-free viewing. When mounted on a tripod, they are well-suited for beginner astronomy and long-range viewing, providing well-contrasted images that stand out.

If you are after more magnification, try the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars, which feature the same premium SkyMaster optics and get you even closer to stars and galaxies. For more binoculars that offer the same value as the Celestron SkyMaster 12x60s, take a look at our best budget binoculars.

Key features: Multi-coated BaK-4 prisms, 12x magnification, Porro prism design, 60 mm objective lens diameter, 5.4 degrees angular field of view, 0.6-inch eye relief, 39.2 oz (1.1 kg) weight

Product launched: February 2005

Price history: The price dropped from $89.99 in mid-February to $76.49 and is the lowest price since November 2024.

Price comparison: Amazon: $76.49 | BHPhoto: $76.49 | Newegg: $99.36

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 binoculars review, we rated the model four stars. Observation through these was bright and colorful, with the 12x magnification aiding in viewing Jupiter and the four Galilean moons. The solid build and tripod compatibility mean you can get sturdy views of the night sky.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best budget binoculars, best binoculars for kids, best binoculars for long distance

✅ Buy it if: You want to stargaze and get close-ups of the moon. The large objective lens means they have great light transmission, meaning they can even be used for deep-sky astronomy.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't want to buy a tripod. The 12x magnification will magnify any wobbles, so a tripod is essential.

