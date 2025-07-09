The perfect binoculars for casual stargazing are now under $100 for Amazon Prime Day
Grab the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars for $50 savings in this Amazon Prime Day deal!
Amazon Prime Day is here until July 11 and there are loads of optics deals to be had, including over $50 off these Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. We reviewed the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars and we dubbed them the best for beginners in our best binoculars guide. They are best for terrestrial viewing and are easy to hold for long periods due to being lightweight.
You can get the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars on sale for $100 at Amazon.
Save $50 on these lightweight binoculars that are great for astronomy and terrestrial viewing. They have a 42mm objective lens diameter and are nitrogen-filled for anti-fog properties.
In our Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 review, we noted they provided sharp views and gave them four stars.
While we haven't specifically reviewed the 10x42 model, we have tested the 8x model in our full Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars review. Our review highlighted the P3 series' impressive optical performance and comfortable ergonomics for extended viewing sessions. They feature in our best binoculars guide as the best for beginners, as well as a good family option in our guide to the best binoculars for kids.
This Prime Day deal gives you a huge $50 off the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. Whether you are an aspiring astronomer looking for crisp views of the moon or an avid nature watcher, these binoculars offer excellent value for money, especially at this price.
The Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars deliver bright images with a 10x magnification and their 42mm objective lens gathers ample light for excellent low-light performance. They feature multi-coated lenses and prisms, ensuring high light transmission across the entire spectrum, meaning they are good at capturing dim stars or natural colors from terrestrial viewing. You don't have to worry about using them in challenging conditions either, as they are nitrogen-filled to make them fog-resistant, as well as being waterproof up to one metre.
Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens, 20.2mm of eye relief, multi-coated optics, waterproof, fog-proof, rubber-armored body, turn-and-slide eyecups
Product launched: June 2022
Price history: The Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars typically retail for $150 but have dropped to $100 for Prime Day and are the cheapest they have been since March 2025.
Price comparison: Amazon: $100 | Walmart: $100 | BHPhoto: $147
Reviews consensus: In our Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 review, we praised its lightweight body and sharp optical performance. The Prostaff P3 series is generally praised for its bright views while maintaining rugged features like waterproofing and being light enough for extended viewing sessions.
Space.com: ★★★★½ (for similar P3 8x42 model) | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ (for similar P3 8x42 model) | LiveScience: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: best binoculars, best binoculars for kids
✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a versatile pair of binoculars for general observation, casual astronomy or nature watching.
❌ Don't buy it if: You require higher magnification for very specific astronomical observations or if you are looking for a more compact travel binocular.
