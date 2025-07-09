Amazon Prime Day is here until July 11 and there are loads of optics deals to be had, including over $50 off these Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. We reviewed the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars and we dubbed them the best for beginners in our best binoculars guide. They are best for terrestrial viewing and are easy to hold for long periods due to being lightweight.

You can get the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars on sale for $100 at Amazon.

Image 1 of 6 The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars are super lightweight and are good for long observation sessions. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Adjustable eyecups on the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars pop up smoothly. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars have 20.2mm of eye relief for eyeglass wearers. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The roof prism design the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars makes them easy to transport. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars come with rubber lens and eyepiece caps. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars have an objective lens diameter of 42mm. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

While we haven't specifically reviewed the 10x42 model, we have tested the 8x model in our full Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars review. Our review highlighted the P3 series' impressive optical performance and comfortable ergonomics for extended viewing sessions. They feature in our best binoculars guide as the best for beginners, as well as a good family option in our guide to the best binoculars for kids.

This Prime Day deal gives you a huge $50 off the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. Whether you are an aspiring astronomer looking for crisp views of the moon or an avid nature watcher, these binoculars offer excellent value for money, especially at this price.

The Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars deliver bright images with a 10x magnification and their 42mm objective lens gathers ample light for excellent low-light performance. They feature multi-coated lenses and prisms, ensuring high light transmission across the entire spectrum, meaning they are good at capturing dim stars or natural colors from terrestrial viewing. You don't have to worry about using them in challenging conditions either, as they are nitrogen-filled to make them fog-resistant, as well as being waterproof up to one metre.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens, 20.2mm of eye relief, multi-coated optics, waterproof, fog-proof, rubber-armored body, turn-and-slide eyecups

Product launched: June 2022

Price history: The Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars typically retail for $150 but have dropped to $100 for Prime Day and are the cheapest they have been since March 2025.

Price comparison: Amazon: $100 | Walmart: $100 | BHPhoto: $147

Reviews consensus: In our Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 review, we praised its lightweight body and sharp optical performance. The Prostaff P3 series is generally praised for its bright views while maintaining rugged features like waterproofing and being light enough for extended viewing sessions.

Space.com: ★★★★½ (for similar P3 8x42 model) | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ (for similar P3 8x42 model) | LiveScience: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best binoculars, best binoculars for kids

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a versatile pair of binoculars for general observation, casual astronomy or nature watching.

❌ Don't buy it if: You require higher magnification for very specific astronomical observations or if you are looking for a more compact travel binocular.

