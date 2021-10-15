Binoculars deals: The lowest prices on Celestron, Nikon and more

We've rounded up all the best binoculars deals, so you can pick up a pair without having to pay a huge sum of money. These handy pieces of equipment are great for stargazing, but they're useful for all other purposes too: bird-watching, ship-spotting and everything else that requires some form of enhanced optics.

Be warned that industry-wide shortages mean that large discounts are few and far between at the moment. As such, we might not see a huge amount of Black Friday binoculars deals – so if you do see a good price on a pair below, act quickly.

Anyone who needs some guidance on which pair to choose should have a look at our guide to the best binoculars of 2021. Or, if you're buying for someone younger, have a read of our article on the best binoculars for kids.

To make things easy, we've divided the binoculars in this round-up into magnifications. In general, we think that most people will get along best with a pair of binoculars that are 10x50; so a pair with a magnification of 10 and an aperture of 50. But some binoculars that have slightly different specs - such as 8x42 - have other benefits, like offering a wider field of view. And binoculars with higher magnifications are great for seeing more detail in the night sky, although they're much less portable.

As a final note, not every pair of binoculars below is discounted – but they are displayed alongside the lowest price that we can find online.

Today's best deal Celstron SkyMaster 15x70 | Usually $99.50 | Currently $69.95 The SkyMaster range from Celestron is already affordable, but this low price from REI makes them even more so. With 15x magnification, these binoculars really make details pop, and the 0.7 inches of eye relief will satisfy stargazers who wear glasses.View Deal

6x, 7x and lower magnifications

Magnifications this low are generally aimed at kids. That's not to dismiss them, though, as these binoculars still give little ones the chance to get excited about everything from bird watching to stargazing, without tiring out their arms with the weight of heavy lenses. And as long as the diameter of the objective lens is fairly decent (we recommend 30mm as a minimum) then the binoculars should still let in plenty of light, so kids can get a clear view of the night sky.

There are a few pairs we've included in this section: the Celestron Cometron 7x50, which are actually our top pick for kids, alongside the super-rugged National Geographic 6x21 Children's binos and the Vixen SG 2.1x42. This latter pair are designed for wide-field observation and offer an incredible stereoscopic depth. Below, you'll find the best offers on all of these, depending on availability in your area.

8x binoculars

Most people will tell you that 10x50 is the ideal magnification to aperture ratio for stargazing binoculars. While this is generally a good rule to follow, we actually think that the best binoculars for stargazing fall into the 8x42 category. These are the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars – top in our list of best binoculars overall – which have a wider field of view than 10x50 models and also boast a crisp, clear view of objects.

Also below - depending on availability - you'll see the Opticron Adventurer T WP 8x42, Nikon Prostaff 3S 8x42 and Celestron Nature DX 8x32. All of these models are ideal for kids who are interested in stargazing and would prefer a slightly higher magnification than those found in the models above.

10x binoculars

This is where you'll find most of the best binoculars for stargazing. Compact enough to take with you on an astro-camping trip, but also boasting a large enough magnification to bring you closer to the constellations, they're ideal for night sky enthusiasts. You'll be able to pick out all the usual targets with these binos, including star clusters and bright double stars.

If they're available in your local area, you should see the best prices for the following models below: the Canon 10x42L IS WP and Olympus 10x25 WP II (both excellent for budding young astronomers) along with the Opticron Adventurer II WP 10x50, the Vortex 10x50 Crossfire HD, the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 and the Celestron UpClose G2 10x50.

12x binoculars

At this size, the binoculars are almost akin to a small portable telescope, as the 12x magnification lets you focus on deep sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy. You might want to start thinking about using a tripod if you're opting for models in this category, as they're heavier and less compact than their counterparts with lower magnification - so it's much trickier to hold these binoculars steady.

Below, you'll find the best prices on the Celestron SkyMaster 12x60, the Nikon Action EX 12x50 and the Celestron Nature DX 12x56, depending on local availability.

15x binoculars

At this size, there's no maybe about it: you're going to need a tripod. You'll also probably have to pay out a little more for the higher magnification - but it's well worth it if you're a serious stargazer, as binoculars of this type will reveal everything from the detailed surface of the moon to the brightest deep sky objects.

Below, you'll find a coupleof our favorite models, according to stock in your area: the Meade Instruments 15x70 Astro and the superb Celestron SkyMaster 15x70.

25x binoculars

The final models in our round-up of binoculars for sale offer 25x magnification. It's not quite the same as those offered by the best telescopes around, but it's still very impressive. With this magnification, you'll just about be able perceive Jupiter’s atmospheric belts in the field of view.

There's only one model in this category that we've included below: the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100. These binoculars aren't cheap, but the optics are brilliant, offering clear crisp views with great clarity and contrast.